Blackpool Council say 260ft Star Flyer ride is being taken down because it "was significantly bigger than envisaged"

Workmen have been busily erecting the massive ride outside the Winter Gardens this week, but it is being dismantled today under orders from Blackpool Council.

The giant ride - nearly half the height of Blackpool Tower - was to open tomorrow (Friday, November 19) as the centrepiece of the resort's Winter Gardens Wonderland.

But today, organisers Blackpool Promotions revealed they had been ordered to dismantle the ride after concerns were raised by the Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Winter Gardens Wonderland postponed because massive Star Flyer ride is too big for St Johns Square, say organisers

The Council said it became concerned about security and public safety after the colossal ride arrived in St John's Square on Wednesday (November 17).

Despite weeks of planning, the Council said they only realised it was "significantly bigger than envisaged" after construction got under way.

But the Council has pledged to try and find a more suitable site for the attraction.

The 260ft Star Flyer ride, which is half the height of Blackpool Tower, was expected to open in St Johns Square on Friday (November 19). Pic: Blackpool Promotions LTD

A Council spokesman said: "We have a legal responsibility to ensure that attractions such as these meet all necessary requirements relating to security and public safety.

"When the ride arrived in the square, it was clear that it was significantly bigger than envisaged.

"Given that this is a space that is used by buses, taxis and pedestrians it was deemed inappropriate for this location.

"We immediately advised the promoters and they have agreed to take it down.

The Council told the Gazette that it became concerned about security and public safety after the colossal ride arrived in St John's Square on Wednesday (November 17), when it realised "it was clear that it was significantly bigger than envisaged".

"During discussions we agreed that we will consider other locations if any can be found that are deemed suitable."

When pressed on why it had only realised the sheer size of the ride after it was partially erected in St John's Square, Blackpool Council said organisers had not provided them with "technical specifications" before arriving on site.

A Council spokesman added: "We had received no technical specification for the ride prior to its arrival.

"When it arrived in the square, it was clear that the overall footprint would have increased significantly when vehicle mitigation measures, which are always required for these sort of attractions, were put in place.

"Hence the view was taken that it would not be safe to operate so close to what is a public highway."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.