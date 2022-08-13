Excited crowds packed the promenade on one of the warmest days of the year to watch the aerial spectacle, which returns again tomorrow (Sunday, August 14).
A packed programme saw the Typhoon open the afternoon followed by thrilling displays from a wide range of aircraft including the Spitfire, wing walkers, and Chinook helicopter.
Then it was time for the long-awaited return of one of the world’s most spectacular aerial display teams – The Red Arrows – with an impressive finale.
Take a look at our fabulous pictures below.
And find out tomorrow’s schedule for Blackpool Air Show here.