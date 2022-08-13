Blackpool Air Show 2022: 25 incredible photos as spectacular aircraft including Red Arrows, Wingwalkers and Spitfire take to the skies

All eyes were on the skies as thousands of spectators enjoyed the incredible sights of Blackpool Air Show when the hugely popular event returned this weekend after three years.

By Julia Bennett
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 9:12 pm

Excited crowds packed the promenade on one of the warmest days of the year to watch the aerial spectacle, which returns again tomorrow (Sunday, August 14).

A packed programme saw the Typhoon open the afternoon followed by thrilling displays from a wide range of aircraft including the Spitfire, wing walkers, and Chinook helicopter.

Then it was time for the long-awaited return of one of the world’s most spectacular aerial display teams – The Red Arrows – with an impressive finale.

Take a look at our fabulous pictures below.

And find out tomorrow’s schedule for Blackpool Air Show here.

1. Blackpool Airshow 2022

Blackpool Airshow 2022 returns after three years

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Airshow 2022

The Red Arrows performed a spectacular finale

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Airshow 2022

Spectacular scenes

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Airshow 2022

The sky was awash with the trademark red, white and blue

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

Photo Sales
SpitfireRed Arrows
Next Page
Page 1 of 7