Excited crowds packed the promenade on one of the warmest days of the year to watch the aerial spectacle, which returns again tomorrow (Sunday, August 14).

A packed programme saw the Typhoon open the afternoon followed by thrilling displays from a wide range of aircraft including the Spitfire, wing walkers, and Chinook helicopter.

Then it was time for the long-awaited return of one of the world’s most spectacular aerial display teams – The Red Arrows – with an impressive finale.

Take a look at our fabulous pictures below.

And find out tomorrow’s schedule for Blackpool Air Show here.

Blackpool Airshow 2022 returns after three years

The Red Arrows performed a spectacular finale

Spectacular scenes

The sky was awash with the trademark red, white and blue