260ft Star Flyer ride and outdoor ice rink arrive on Blackpool Promenade ready for Christmas By The Sea 2022
The 260ft Star Flyer ride and outdoor ice rink returned to Blackpool as the resort prepared to launch a magnificent programme of Christmas entertainment.
By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 5:04pm
Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland will once again be transformed into a breath-taking festive village this winter.
Complete with an ice skating rink, artificial snow, festive tram rides and one of the tallest swing rides in Europe, the village will officially open on Friday (November 18).
These were the scenes on Wednesday (November 16) as final preparations were made:
