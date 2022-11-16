News you can trust since 1873
260ft Star Flyer ride and outdoor ice rink arrive on Blackpool Promenade ready for Christmas By The Sea 2022

The 260ft Star Flyer ride and outdoor ice rink returned to Blackpool as the resort prepared to launch a magnificent programme of Christmas entertainment.

By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 5:04pm

Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland will once again be transformed into a breath-taking festive village this winter.

Complete with an ice skating rink, artificial snow, festive tram rides and one of the tallest swing rides in Europe, the village will officially open on Friday (November 18).

These were the scenes on Wednesday (November 16) as final preparations were made:

1. Christmas By The Sea 2022

The massive white-knuckle ride – one of the tallest swing rides in Europe – will open at the Festival Headland next to Blackpool Tower on Friday, November 18.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Christmas By The Sea 2022

At nearly half the height of the Tower, the Star Flyer was a hit with thrill seekers when it opened on the Promenade last year.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Christmas By The Sea 2022

Two Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, Neil Jones and Katya Jones, will officially open this year’s Christmas By The Sea village at 5.30pm on November 18.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Christmas By The Sea 2022

With 16 swinging seats spinning high above the resort’s rooftops, the ride offers breathtaking views of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

