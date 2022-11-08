Massive Star Flyer ride returns to Blackpool as part of Christmas By The Sea 2022
The 260ft Star Flyer ride will return to Blackpool next week.
The massive white-knuckle ride – one of the tallest swing rides in Europe – will return to the Festival Headland next to Blackpool Tower on Friday, November 18.
At nearly half the height of the Tower, the Star Flyer was a hit with thrill seekers when it opened on the Promenade last year.
With 16 swinging seats spinning high above the resort’s rooftops, the ride offers breathtaking views of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.
You can watch one of our reporters take a spin on the ride in our video player above.
The ride returns next week as part of Christmas By The Sea – Blackpool’s winter wonderland attraction which runs until Monday, January 2.
The Christmas village will feature more fairground rides, a free skating rink, artificial snow, light shows and market cabins serving festive treats.