The massive white-knuckle ride – one of the tallest swing rides in Europe – will return to the Festival Headland next to Blackpool Tower on Friday, November 18.

At nearly half the height of the Tower, the Star Flyer was a hit with thrill seekers when it opened on the Promenade last year.

With 16 swinging seats spinning high above the resort’s rooftops, the ride offers breathtaking views of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

The white-knuckle ride - nearly half the height of Blackpool Tower - will return to the Festival Headland site along with a mix of children's rides and a synthetic skating rink

Most Popular

You can watch one of our reporters take a spin on the ride in our video player above.

The ride returns next week as part of Christmas By The Sea – Blackpool’s winter wonderland attraction which runs until Monday, January 2.

The Christmas village will feature more fairground rides, a free skating rink, artificial snow, light shows and market cabins serving festive treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 260ft Star Flyer ride returns to Blackpool Promenade on Friday, November 18

Last year, Christmas By The Sea delivered the highest visitor numbers ever recorded on the seafront during the winter months.