The fireworks display appears to have gone briefly awry, with rockets seen hurtling towards those gathered for the Bonfire Night celebration on Saturday, November 5.

For around 20 seconds, fireworks hissed and whizzed towards a large crowd packed onto the cricket pitch for one of Blackpool’s biggest Bonfire Night events.

It is understood the firework posts had toppled over, sending some of the blazing rockets cruising towards families in the front row.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, but the incident caused a commotion as fireworks shot towards the crowd before exploding in a shower of sparks near the safety cordon.

One mum in the crowd, Dana Spencer, said she was alarmed when a rocket came shooting towards her 5-year-old son.

She said: “The firework must have fallen over towards the crowd after it was lit. It fired towards my little boy.

"At first there were just sparks shooting across the grass and then the main rocket shot straight towards my son.

"We were stood by the string line, directly in the middle. There were many children stood at the front and my friend ran forward and threw the kids behind him.

"Everyone got away, thank goodness. But I was a bit disappointed that no one came to check on us afterwards, or offer an apology.

“The cricket club has not even acknowledged it, which I think is a bit rude. It’s almost like it never happened.”

What did Blackpool Cricket Club say?

A spokesman for Blackpool Cricket Club said: “We pride themselves in hosting safe events, we have had over 20 years of Bonfire events without incident.

"Unfortunately, a box firework became dislodged as it was firing and was quickly dealt with by the on site safety team.

"Safety exclusion zones around the fireworks and bonfire always exceed those required and no injuries were reported.

