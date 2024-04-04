15 attractions and amenities that would make Blackpool and the Fylde coast better, according to you

With an abundance of award-winning attractions, Blackpool has something for everyone - but what do residents want to see in the future?

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:48 BST

From the world famous Blackpool Tower to Stanley Park, there are a wide variety of things to do if you're planning a visit to the resort.

With the town receiving investment in a number of different areas, we asked residents what new attractions or amenities would make living in the resort better.

Here were 15 of their suggestions:

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights.

1. Blackpool Airport

The last passenger flights departed at Blackpool Airport in October 2015. Many residents would like to see the airport reopened for commercial flights. Photo: Contributed

A lot of residents said they struggle to find an NHS dentist that is taking on new patients.

2. NHS dentists with space for new patients

A lot of residents said they struggle to find an NHS dentist that is taking on new patients. Photo: Cedric Fauntleroy

Julie Morgan said: "Outdoor swimming pool for the hot summers."

3. An outdoor pool

Julie Morgan said: "Outdoor swimming pool for the hot summers." Photo: Pixabay

Abdulsamad Afolabi said: "A tram network extension."

4. Tramway extension

Abdulsamad Afolabi said: "A tram network extension." Photo: Contributed

Siân Cuddy said: "An arena! 100% it would be amazing for Blackpool. All the hotels would be booked all year round."

5. Arena

Siân Cuddy said: "An arena! 100% it would be amazing for Blackpool. All the hotels would be booked all year round." Photo: Nainoa Shizuru

David Crouchley said: "A traditional market."

6. A traditional market

David Crouchley said: "A traditional market." Photo: Erik Scheel

