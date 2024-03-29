Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having previously been one of the UK’s foremost and best-loved seaside destinations famed for its reputation as a classic British holiday destination, Blackpool has since slipped into increased deprivation, with high rates of crime, drug and alcohol abuse, and suicide rates.

Aiming to combat the decline, the new £2bn injection comes as part of an investment programme led by the council alongside working with partners, and aims to facilitate economic regeneration and the re-imagination of Blackpool’s tourism offer.

The funds will be a mixture of public and private money, including the Towns Fund and levelling-up grants, both sourced from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The project will include a new Civil Service Hub, a £22m investment in a new extended tram system, and a new train station terminal featuring a Marco Pierre White restaurant and a four-star Holiday Inn hotel.

There are also plans to develop a number of to-let offices and rental units in the town, while £300m will be private money used to build a heritage quarter, restaurants, and entertainment hubs.

A further £90m will be invested in new, well-designed housing and neighbourhoods off the back of a collaboration between Blackpool Housing Company, Blackpool Council, Homes England's , and the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.

The new civil service hub

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: "Our residents and communities desperately need better housing and investment in their neighbourhoods, especially in the inner areas of Blackpool.

"We will use this funding to continue the process of positive change, improving housing, neighbourhoods and life chances across inner Blackpool."

We asked residents if they believed this cash boost would be enough to turn Blackpool's fortunes around.

The four-star Holiday Inn is being constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station

This is what they had to say:

Chris Senshi Waring said: "Can they not give that to the existing B&B's instead of big chain hotels? Small businesses could do with more help too. Along with areas like central drive and Waterloo Road could do with investments."

Donny Nigella Bites said: "The hotel chains need to pay for their own hotels and restaurants, they don’t give the profits to the communities. The money needs spending on affordable housing for local people and local shopping areas like South Shore and Central Drive. There has been enough money spent in the town centre for people visiting. Spending some of the money on roads would not go a miss either."

Jon Nichol said: "Hopefully local contractors will be able to tender for the work this time too, keeping it local, supporting local businesses and families."

Andreas Anderson said: "No more empty offices please! Let's get the North Station tram stop finished before any new trams/lines. We don't need more restaurants either, Blackpool has over 50 fish and chip shops as it is! Spend money on the run down areas, Claremont, Revoe, Cookson Street and the road links across the town especially North to South. A bus station or terminus would be nice too and just generally more upkeep on what we already have."

Paul Flinders said: "If it's spread fairly across all of the town, not just the square mile it always gets spent on then yes."

Kay Allen said: "Please spend it on the people of Blackpool, not just for the holiday visitors. Think of us for a change. I'm a Sandgrown'un and proud to be from here but the place is becoming embarrassing in some parts I'm sad to say."

Lesley Knight said: "Don't need offices, hotels, restaurants and trams. We need more affordable housing, a good clean up and empty properties either demolished or let into sensible use."

Wayne Wyatt said: "But what about resurfacing the roads? Most of them are badly need doing."

Anoushka Sole said: "Bring more shops. People won't come to Blackpool because of a restaurant or an office."

Pat Thompson said: "We'd love to have an airport."

Derek Robertson: Spend some of that lovely money in South Shore. We definitely need it."

Jacqueline Jennings: "As aSandgrown'un I would like to see our local residents taken care of i.e. free or half price tickets to the local attractions instead of spending it on luxury things for holiday makers."

David Gordon said: "We really need a modern concert hall to compete with Manchester and Liverpool. Just not attracting top groups shows like they are."

Caza Peters said: "We definitely need some money spending on youth facilities i.e. clubs where they can afford to go, where they can learn crafts and play sports football, snooker etc. Not all parents can afford the fees some clubs are charging. This will help keep them off the streets where they're being used for drug trafficking. I've seen some of these clubs on the news and the kids have many different choices of what they can try. Time to start caring for our young, they're the future. Let's teach them the right way instead of brushing them aside."