Step into the world of Britain's most remarkable people in a Shots! TV episode exploring The Eras Cafe and an egg-shaped chamber designed for peace and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Unconventional Brits series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this episode we explore the Harmonic Egg, a Taylor Swift-inspired café and more. Catch a new episode of the show every Friday at 7pm on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Taylor Swift inspired cafe

The Eras Cafe Owner, Joanna Jones, came up with the idea of a Taylor Swift inspired cafe during the pop star’s tour titled ‘The Eras’ in 2024. Johanna said: “There were so many hundreds of thousands of people who didn’t get tickets and I just thought, we can recreate it in a small part here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe is full of Taylor merchandise and hosts children's birthdays complete with Taylor friendship bracelets, a projector showing footage of the singer and her music on repeat. The venue even has its very own Party Princess - a performer who dresses up as Taylor and sings to guests.

The Party Princess said: “I’m a complete Swiftie and even if I didn’t do this, I’d be spending my weekends here anyway.”

The Harmonic Egg

Just before discovering the Harmonic Egg, Claire Grabham was working at schools as a relax kids couch, helping children with their emotions and calming their nervous system. She was using sound baths for her own personal wellbeing and decided to bring similar techniques into her classes to help the children.

Claire said: “I found that kids with Autism and kids with ADHD might not be able to do my meditation part of the class. But when I used sound, it would calm their nervous system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One day she Googled where she could find her next sound bath class and the Harmonic Egg appeared at the top of her Google search. The device is an egg-shaped chamber that is designed to use the energy of light and sound to promote healing and wellness.

A harmonic egg designed for health and wellbeing | Shots! TV

Clair chuckled: “A sane person would of went and experienced it themselves first and then bought it. But I just bought it.”

She said that her first time using the egg gave her a powerful sense of peace.

“Like when you're a child and you’re going on a school trip or a journey in the car and you’re looking out the window and you haven’t got to think about emails, and you haven’t got to think about bills, and your mind is totally clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconventional Brits on Shots! TV

Watch the full episode to learn more about Unconventional Brits, including a couple with a gravestone in their back garden. You can also tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here.