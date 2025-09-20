Strictly Come Dancing is about to hit the ballroom floor for another season. The launch show is set to take place in a matter of hours.
But who are the celebs set to compete for the Glitterball Trophy? Meet the full cast below.
1. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track." | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Dani Dyer
Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She said: "I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on." | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Alex Kingston
Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager best known for his prolific goal-scoring career in the Premier League and across Europe. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" | BBC Photo: BBC
5. Balvinder Sopal
Balvinder Sopal is an actor whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said: "Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen." | BBC Photo: BBC
6. George Clarke
George Clarke, also known as George Clarkey, is a British YouTuber, podcaster and social media star. He said: "Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in... and potentially fall over a fair bit." | BBC Photo: BBC