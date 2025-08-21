Strictly Come Dancing forced into early cast change 😭

One of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing has had to “step back” from the show. Game of Thrones favourite Kristian Nairn has pulled out before the show starts in September.

Last week, the BBC slowly revealed all 15 celebs who will be putting on their dancing shoes in 2025. Across multiple days the cast was confirmed - not without some controversy.

However, the line-up has been forced into a rejig after Kristian pulled out. The Beeb has confirmed when his replacement will be revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in September with a date set to be announced in due course. I tried to play detective and work out when it could begin.

Strictly star forced to ‘step back’ from series 23

Former Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn has joined the cast of Strictly Comes Dancing 2025 | BBC

Less than a week after the cast for the season has been confirmed, Strictly Come Dancing has been forced into a cast change. Game of Thrones favourite, Kristian Nair, who famously played Hodor in the show, has withdrawn from the competition.

He explained: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons. I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

“Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

When will the replacement be announced?

Strictly fans won’t have long to wait to find out who will replace Kristian on this year’s season. The new celebrity will be announced on The One Show from 7pm today (August 21).

It can be watched on BBC One/ iPlayer. See the names who were rumoured but didn’t make the cut originally - could one of them be the replacement?

