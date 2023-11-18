News you can trust since 1873
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: We speak to excited fans ahead of Saturday's live Blackpool Tower Ballroom show

Lucinda Herbert chats to fans just hours before the live Strictly Come Dancing show in Blackpool

By Colin Ainscough
Published 18th Nov 2023, 18:47 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 18:48 GMT
Strictly Come Dancing's stars arrived in Blackpool on Friday and now 24 hours on they are preparing for the live show from Blackpool's Tower Ballroom.

Queues of excited fans began gathering from early afternoon, with people travelling from across the country to soak up the Strictly atmosphere.

Watch as Lucinda Herbert speaks to excited fans ahead of the live performance.

