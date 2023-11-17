News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool: First pictures of stars arriving in Lancashire ahead of this weekend's Tower Ballroom spectacular

Stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing have arrived in a rainy Blackpool.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT

This weekend, the show will once again be filmed on the hallowed floor of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – the show everyone wants to make.

This is how the 7 couples feel about making Blackpool

These are the remaining couples and what they will be dancing to:

Angela Ripon and Kai Widdrington - American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu - Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radabe-American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell - Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham!

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola - Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzman - Couple’s Choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones - Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.

When to watch?

The show will air at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 18 on BBC One.

Ellie Leach - best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street arrives in a wet Blackpool.

1. Ellie Leach

Ellie Leach - best known for portraying Faye Windass on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street arrives in a wet Blackpool. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Dancers Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu arrive in the heavy rain.

2. Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu

Dancers Lauren Oakley and Nancy Xu arrive in the heavy rain. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Strictly cast member Fleur East with superfan Josh.

3. Fleur East

Strictly cast member Fleur East with superfan Josh. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Luba Mushtuk arrives at Blackpool Tower.

4. Luba Mushtuk

Luba Mushtuk arrives at Blackpool Tower. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Dancer and choreographe Kai Widdrington.

5. Kai Widdrington

Dancer and choreographe Kai Widdrington. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Tennis and TV star Annabel Croft gets a helping hand in the Lancashire rain.

6. Annabel Croft

Tennis and TV star Annabel Croft gets a helping hand in the Lancashire rain. Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Related topics:BlackpoolBBCLancashireBlackpool Tower Ballroom