Snow White panto season kicks off at Lowther Pavilion with sell-out shows

Christmas has landed at Lowther Pavilion with the annual panto in full swing.

This year is Snow White and the first performance was a staggering success with sell-out seats and an audience who loved it.

Produced by Paul Holman Associates, the familiar story of Snow White will be played out until January 4th but tickets are like hot cakes, you will have to be quick to get them.

So, will Snow White meet her handsome Prince and live happily ever after?

Don’t miss this spectacular pantomime, it features breathtaking scenery, dazzling costumes, spectacular singing and plenty of traditional pantomime shenanigans.

Free on-site parking for ticket holders