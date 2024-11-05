The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens are counting down the days until Christmas with their jam-packed season of festive treats for all the family.

Whether it’s their in high-demand pantomime or a Christmas night at the opera, there’s something for everyone with free parking for ticket holders and no booking fees.

Snow White - A Christmas 2024/25 panto! From Monday 2 December 2024 until Saturday 4 January 2025

This Christmas, you’re invited to look into the magic mirror as Paul Holman Associates return to the Lowther Pavilion for another year of pantomime magic with Snow White!

Will Snow White meet her handsome Prince and live happily ever after? Book your ticket and don’t miss this spectacular pantomime, featuring breathtaking scenery, dazzling costumes, spectacular singing and plenty of traditional pantomime shenanigans.

Other Christmas Highlights

A Christmas Night at the Opera Monday 2 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Experience the London Festival Opera live on stage with a show featuring the great operas of Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, Offenbach, Gilbert & Sullivan and more. The distinguished cast appears in sumptuous Victorian evening dress, recreating the grandeur and glamour of past times.

Expect fabulous singing, elegant costumes and spoken introductions combine to make this a performance not to be missed for all opera lovers and newcomers alike. A programme of passion, drama and humour accompanied by superb orchestral backing tracks. Tickets

Buddy Holly & The Cricketers Friday 6 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies!

Holly’s hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment to make the perfect gift for all the family.

The Houghton Weavers Saturday 7 December 2024 at 7.30pm

The Houghton Weavers promise plenty of laughter with their infectious humour and funny stories galore. You’ll hear a warming mix of festive tunes as well as the old favourites such as Blackpool Belle, Sit Thi Deawn, Matchstalk Men and Dirty Old Town together with new songs penned by the boys, original poems and audience requests thrown in to make every show a little different! Jim Berry, Steve Millington and their world class guest musicians will certainly have you singing along to this feel-good show!

Stan Boardman’s Christmas Shows Sunday 8 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Stan Boardman returns following his highly successful shows over the last few years. This unscripted show will be unique and entertaining, and Stan will document his struggles and successes. It will consist of new material in his stand-up routines, archive clips on the big screen of hit show 'The Comedians' on Granada TV.

GreenMatthews’ Gaudete! Monday 9 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Gaudete! is an expanded lineup playing new and exciting arrangements of Chris and Sophie’s popular festive fare. Featuring Emily Baines on early woodwinds and Richard Heacock on violin, their music is lush, rich and heartwarming – perfectly evoking the Spirit of Christmas Past.

Expect Christmas carols, winter folk songs, toe-tapping tunes and a plethora of weird and wonderful instruments, Gaudete! brings the festive season to life in a riot of sound and colour!

EAST 17 with support from Donovan Blackwood ex Heatwave Tuesday 10 December 2024

Having sold over 18 million albums worldwide, EAST 17 are also famous for their Christmas No 1 in 1994, Stay Another Day!

This Christmas, EAST 17 along with support from Donovan Blackwood ex Heatwave. The group continues today under the line-up of Terry Coldwell, Joe Livermore since 2019 and former Artful Dodger collaborator Robbie Craig since 2014.

The Rat Pack: Christmas in Vegas Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Celebrate Christmas with this show, live from the West End, featuring David Alacey (Lovejoy & Inspector Alleyn) as Frank Sinatra, Paul Drakeley (Inside Out – BBC) as Dean Martin, and Des Coleman (Eastenders and ITV's (Central News) “Mr Weather”) as Sammy Davis Jnr.

Including all the great hits: My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore, Fly Me To The Moon and seasonal classics such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow and of course White Christmas. Tickets

Freckleton Brass Band Christmas Concert Sunday 15 December 2024 at 7.30pm

Christmas All Wrapped Up, Fylde’s very own Freckleton invite you to join them for their annual Christmas concert.

Come along and celebrate a night of music and carols.

Lowther’s Christmas Songs & Stories Friday 20 December 2024 at 7.30pm

This Christmas, you’re invited to get into the festive spirit with a fabulous evening of carols from a range of local community choirs. Not only do you get an evening of music, but by purchasing a ticket you are helping to keep our venue at the heart of the Fylde Coast for future generations. Enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a minced pie from the Lowther Pavilion Cafe with your ticket.

For a full list of the Christmas programme, or to book without a booking fee, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk or call 01253 794221.