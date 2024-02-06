Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, Blackpool Grand Theatre held its new season launch in which its chief executive, Adam Knight, proudly revealed all the exciting shows coming to the famous stage this Spring.

The unmissible shows start this month so if you fancy escaping the winter blues for one final time this year, here is the line up for February 2024, with show descriptions courtesy of the Grand, and information on how to book tickets:

Thursday, February 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilton Dance with 'LORE' at 7.30pm. Tickets from £14.50 with concessions available.

Take a folklore-inspired journey into a pagan world of gods, demons and humans with this exciting new contemporary dance piece from an award-winning company. LORE is about our connection to nature and feeling the energy that flows from the ground, through our bodies and back into the earth; all embodied through otherworldly athleticism, incredible physicality and emotional depth.

Friday, February 9

Coleen Nolan with 'Naked' at 7.30pm. Tickets from £14.50.

Loose Women’s very own Coleen Nolan will be opening her first ever one-woman tour at The Grand this February. Blackpool born Coleen will be taking us back to her first love of performing, by singing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life. Coleen’s life will also be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life and the lessons learned, as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour. Ladies and Gentlemen, Coleen Nolan is In the Mood for Dancing!

Left: James Wilton Dance with 'LORE'. Right: Coleen Nolan with 'Naked.

Friday, February 9- Saturday, February 10

Dennis Kelly’s 'DNA' in The STUDIO space at 7.30pm. Tickets £10. Age Guidance 13+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackout Theatre presents an immersive and intimate production of Dennis Kelly’s fascinatingly dark novel DNA. DNA – A gang of teenagers do something bad, really bad. Then panic and cover the whole thing up. But when they find that the cover-up unites them and brings harmony to their once fractious lives, where’s the incentive to put things right? This show will be performed in the round.

Saturday, February 10

Steve Steinman’s 'Vampire’s Rock' at 7.30pm. Tickets £38.50.

Brace yourself for a rocking night out to remember with this sensational rock spectacle weaving together a mesmerising narrative of comedy, horror and irresistible rock anthems. Prepare to be immersed in a world where vampires reign and the exhilarating music fills your soul! Featuring hits from Steve’s very own album Take A Leap Of Faith and over 20 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including Meatloaf’s I Would do Anything for Love and featuring Lorraine Crosby from this famous duet live on stage as the Vampire Queen!

Sunday, February 11

Frankie Boyle's 'Lap of Shame' at 7pm. Tickets £32.20. Age Restriction 16+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Controversial comic Frankie Boyle’s on tour. Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless, and you and your neighbours are now part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs… Show policies: no phones/recording, no latecomers, no readmittance. Last few tickets remaining.

Read More Christine McGuinness heads to a nerve-wrecking job in London which goes wrong from the start

Wednesday, February 14- Saturday, February 17

School of Rock at 7.30pm with 2:30pm matinees on Thursday & Saturday. Tickets from £19.50, concessions available.

Blackpool’s very own CRE8IV THEATRE CO. bring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning smash-hit musical roaring into The Grand this half term. Failed, wannabe rock star Dewey Finn decides to earn extra cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band! But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school finding out? May the spirit of rock be with those who pledge allegiance to the band! Let’s Stick It To The Man!!!!

Saturday, February 17 to Monday, February 19

Joe O’Byrne’s 'The Bench: A Tale From Paradise Heights' in The STUDIO space at 7.30pm. Tickets £17.50. Link ticket available. Age Guidance 16+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of celebrated writer Joe O’Byrne’s fabulous foursome of creepy tales at The Grand this year is a chilling comedy of love, life and loss. It’s just a bench in the park, the one by the war memorial. A thief, a fake clairvoyant, a homeless man, two burglars, a street sweeper, two war veterans, an artist, a widow, a drug dealer, a real clairvoyant, a loan shark, an angel and a ghost. They’ve all sat here at least once this year. Before the end of the year one of them will be murdered here…

Jurassic Earth Live is on at the Grand on February 18.

Sunday, February 18

Jurassic Earth Live at 1pm & 4pm. Tickets £25.50. VIP Meet & Greet £34.50.

Bring your little explorers to this totally roar-some show and come face-to-face with a big-hearted Brontosaurus, a tricky Triceratops, vicious Velociraptors, a sneaky Spinosaurus and even the world’s largest walking T Rex! Brave rangers will take you on a journey through Jurassic Earth using song, dance, comedy and the chance to see each Dinosaur’s cheeky and sometimes fearsome personalities shine through! Don’t miss HUGE life-size walking dinosaurs and watch a Dinosaur Egg hatch right in front of your eyes!

Monday, February 19

ThickSkin’s Peak Stuff at 7.30pm. Tickets from £12.50. Age Guidance 14+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peak Stuff is a lyrical, theatrical, multi-thread dive into young people's relationship with stuff. Alice is done with fast fashion. Ben can’t stop buying trainers. And Charlie just wants to sell out - one organ at a time. Underscored by live drumming, and spectacular video design, Peak Stuff presents three fast- paced, funny, f***ed-up stories, taking a deep-dive into consumer culture to work out what went wrong and how to put it right one step at a time. Don’t miss one of the most visually thrilling and inventive shows you will see in 2024.

Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24

John Godber’s 'Bouncers' at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday & Saturday. Tickets from £17.50. Age Guidance 15+

John Godber’s critically acclaimed play is eye-wateringly funny, coarsely celebratory, and as bitingly relevant today as it ever was. With a pumping 80s soundtrack, this hilarious and highly physical new production takes us back to the glorious highs when disco was king, and everyone lived for the weekend. Everyone will be there: the DJ, the girls, the boys and the fish and chip van...

Bouncers is on between Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24

Thursday, February 22 & Friday, February 23

Bi-Topia in The STUDIO space at 7.45pm. Tickets £16.50 with concessions available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hilarious, honest and raw coming-of-age story explores the highs and lows of the Bisexual experience, bravely delving into under-represented links between poor mental health, sexuality and masculinity. Join self-confessed people-pleaser Sam in the war room as he embarks on his biggest mission yet. Shame is coming in from the west flank and gay thoughts are sailing in from the east… This is war! Written and performed by Northern theatre maker Sam Danson, directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair and presented by Emmerson & Ward.

Wednesday, February 28

BBC’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue at 7.30pm. Tickets £34.

Join top stand-up comedian Jack Dee as he hosts a hilarious stage production of the BBC’s much-loved radio panel show featuring a star-studded cast of comedians for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense. The format of the game is very simple: four players are given silly things to do by the Chairman, with Colin Sell setting some of them to music. The tour show looks just like a recording, feels like a recording, sounds like a recording, and audience members are also treated to their very own kazoo! Surely the best value for money on the British stage today.

Thursday, February 29

Bizet’s Carmen at 7.30pm. Tickets from £38.

Acclaimed Opera producer Ellen Kent and the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv bring an unforgettable evening of passion, sexual jealousy, death and unforgettable arias including The Toreador’s Song, Carmen’s enticing Habanera, and Don José’s lyrical Flower Song. This dazzling production of Bizet’s masterpiece tells the story of the bewitching gypsy girl whose tantalising beauty lures a soldier to desertion and leads to her own murder. Sung in French with English surtitles with international soloists, a highly praised chorus and a full orchestra.

How to book tickets