6 . Nyongbella

25-year-old Nyongbella is from London and is a "fashion editorial" come to life. Describing her drag act, she said: "First of all, if you come to a show of mine, you’ll get a great music selection, a gorgeous outfit, and a really great performance. You’re going to have a fab time, and I'll socialise afterwards! I like to make sure the people are thoroughly entertained! I'm a very proud Cameroonian and being able to combine my heritage and culture with my aesthetic and weave it into my drag is just fab." | BBC Photo: BBC