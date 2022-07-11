Words straight from the mouth of the modfather himself, Paul Weller, as he brought 10 amazing nights of music to a triumphant close at Lytham Festival.

It was a day and night to remember as, under blue skies and baking sun, a sold-out crowd enjoyed music from The Charlatans, The Lottery Winners and Nia Wyn.

Nia started the party and Manchester-band The Lottery Winners ramped it up with lead singer Thom Rylance trying every trick in the book to gain audience reaction.

Paul Weller at Lytham Festival 2022

Then the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess gave the crowd exactly what they wanted, laying classics including ‘The Only One I know’ and clearly enjoying himself, taking out his phone regularly to film the crowd.

And as the sun began to go down, Weller and his multiple guitars brought the energy levels up with a smorgasbord of songs from across several decades.

With the help of Ocean Colour Scenes' Steve Craddock and his band of musicians, he played two solid hours from his back catalogue, from his Style Council and The Jam days and more recent releases.

He worked the crowd up to a crescendo, saving favourites for the encore including Broken Stones, That's Entertainment, Wildwood, You Do Something to Me and a Town Called Malice.

Paul Weller plays Lytham Festival

He also played a song which perhaps best reflects the artists he is - the punk, the mod, the soul singer, he is indeed 'The Changing Man'.

A remarkable night, a remarkable crowd, four remarkable artists and perhaps most - a remarkable achievement for the organisers of Lytham Festival who have welcomed close on 200,000 revellers to the green over the past two weeks.

Headliners have included Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Simply Red, Elbow, The Strokes and Alison Moyet.

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans at Lytham Festival

More than 30 artists and DJs performed over the course of the festival which was held for 10 nights as a special one-off for 2022. Lytham Festival 2023 will return in its usual form of five nights.