The north west’s biggest music festival has seen almost 200,000 people head to Lytham to see headliners Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Simply Red, Elbow, The Strokes, Alison Moyet and Paul Weller.

And now plans are firmly underway for Lytham Festival 2023 which will return for five nights, with dates to be announced soon.

Co-founder of the festival Peter Taylor said: “More than 30 artists presenting 10 nights of live music has been absolutely phenomenal.

Paul Weller ends Lytham Festival 2022 to a packed crowd on July 10

“It’s taken us three years to bring Lytham Festival back and we came back in style.

"We’ve welcomed global icons to our stage and up and coming artists celebrating the very best of the music industry today.

“It has also been an absolute joy to see tens of thousands of people joining together with their friends and family to experience some of the best nights of their lives.

“Lytham Festival 2023 will be back for five nights. Plans are already well underway and we look forward to revealing more very soon.”

Paul Weller performs at Lytham Festival on July 10

More than 30 artists and DJs performed over the course of the festival which was held for 10 nights as a special one-off for 2022.

The stars heaped praise on the event, with Paul Weller saying “What an extraordinary gig. Thanks for the experience and what a beautiful audience.”

And Diana Ross said: “What a wonderful time we had together – thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Alongside the headliners, special guests and support artists included Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, The Charlatans, Badly Drawn Boy, Lisa Stansfield, Marisha Wallace, Soul II Soul, TLC, Goldfrapp, Maximo Park, Luke La Volpe, Jack Savoretti and Cassidy Janson.

Extending Lytham Festival to 10 days has also brought a massive multi-million pound boost to the Fylde coast economy.