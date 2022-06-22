Writer and performer Alexis Gregory in Riot Act which is being performed in Blackpool in July

Riot Act is on a UK tour following a successful West End outing, and is being staged at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday July 16.

The production was created from interviews with a Stonewall survivor, a radical drag artist, and an AIDS activist.

Writer and performer Alexis Gregory interviewed three members of the LGBTQ+ rights movement: Michael-Anthony Nozzi, a survivor of the Stonewall riots; Lavinia Co-op, an alternative ‘70s drag artist; and Paul Burston, a ‘90s AIDS activist.

Alexis Gregory

Riot Act, directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, brings to life the stories of these three key players in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in an exploration of six decades of queer history.

It is described as “provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, these are stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens and a Hollywood diva“.

Rob Ward, Creative Director of Emmerson & Ward Productions, says of the show: “Riot Act continues to go from strength to strength.

"Embarking on our third full national tour, we are so proud to be able to share this wonderful piece of queer theatre with people up and down the country.

"Alexis is an inspirational and passionate artist who has created a piece full of warmth and wit that delights audiences wherever we go.”