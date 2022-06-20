The Arcade Club officially opened its doors in the former Sam Thai casino in Bloomfield Road on Thursday (June 9).
Bringing back retro classics while also offering modern gaming all under one roof, we took a look inside to see what the Arcade Club has to offer.
1. Arcade Club
Clifford Young enjoying one of the hundreds of games the Arcade Club has to offer.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Arcade Club Blackpool
Manager Josh Derbyshire showing off one of the classic arcade games.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Arcade Club
Arcade Club started as a private collection of 30 retro arcade machines in the back room of a family run computer shop.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Arcade Club
The nostalgic arcade experience exploded in popularity, prompting the first official Arcade Club to open in a Haslingden Warehouse where it hosted almost 100 machines.
Photo: Daniel Martino