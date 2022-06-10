The Arcade Club officially opened its doors in the former Sam Thai casino in Bloomfield Road yesterday (Thursday, June 9).

At 4pm, the arcade came buzzing to life as hundreds of machines were switched on, giving off a heady hit of nostalgia with its huge library of classic games from the 80s, 90s and early 00s.

Whether you are a dedicated gamer, or a parent looking for something to entertain the kids for a few hours - here is everything you need to know about the new attraction...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Arcade Club?

Arcade Club started as a private collection of 30 retro arcade machines in the back room of a family run computer shop.

The nostalgic arcade experience exploded in popularity, prompting the first official Arcade Club to open in a Haslingden Warehouse where it hosted almost 100 machines.

In October 2015, the Arcade Club outgrew the Haslingden warehouse moving to the much bigger Ella Mill in Bury. In March 2017 the business expanded again to a second floor.

Arcade Club boasts more than 200 games from the 80s, 90s and 2000s

How many Arcade Clubs are there in the UK?

Arcade Club currently has two venues in Bury and Leeds, making Blackpool the third venue to open.

Which retro games with be available?

There are more than 200 games to play at Arcade Club Blackpool – too many to list here.

Blackpool Arcade club brings the classics back, including Pac Man, Space Invaders, Outrun, Time Crisis and all your favourite games from the 80s and 90s, plus modern classics such as House of the Dead 5, Luigi's Mansion, Air Hockey Basketball and Pinball.

But you can find the full list of titles on the Arcade Club website.

Here is a sample of the classic games you can play, which 80s and 90s kids might remember from back in the day…

- Alien Vs Predator (1994) – Based on the science fiction franchise. In the game, players take control of cyborg and Predator characters in a battle against the Alien hordes and rogue human soldiers.

- AREA 51 (1995) – Take part in a military incursion to prevent aliens, known as the Kronn, and alien-created zombies from taking over the Area 51 military facility.

The Arcade Club in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool opened on Thursday (June 9)

- Crazy Taxi (1999) – Speed through the sun-drenched streets of the city and take your passengers to where they want to go in SEGA’s nitro-fueled cab ride racer, Crazy Taxi.

- Cruisin’ World (1996) – Race around the world and back. Go full speed in locations such as New York City, Hawaii, Japan, Russia, China, Africa, Australia, and more.

- Donkey Kong (1981) – The original! ‘Jumpman’ - known today as Mario - must traverse scaffolding to save his girlfriend, Pauline, from Donkey Kong before time runs out.

- Ghouls N’ Ghosts (1988) – Knight Arthur must fight against the true king of the Demon World, Lucifer, who has taken many souls including that of Arthur's beloved Princess Prin Prin.

- Guitar Hero Arcade (2008) – An arcade release of the console classic. The machine comes with two hard-wired guitars that feel much heavier than the ones sold for home use.

- House of the Dead 2 (1998) and 4 (2006) – The city of Venice becomes chaotic when a strange zombie breakout takes place, and in the 4th release, the nightmare returns.

Blast from the past: Step into the ring and get ready for action with the biggest WWF superstars from the 90s!

- Killer Instinct (1994) – Classic arcade fighter about a tournament that turns into a battle for survival.

- Mario Bros (1983) – The Italian-American plumber, along with his brother Luigi, have to defeat creatures coming from the sewers.

- NBA Jam (1993) – NBA Jam is a basketball arcade game for up to 4 players and the first entry in the NBA Jam series.

- PAC-MAN (1980) – The yellow, pie-shaped Pac-Man runs along inside a maze, eating dots as it avoids ghosts.

- Robocop (1988) – Fight your way through the streets of Detroit cleaning up crime and corruption.

- Spiderman (1991) – Play as one of four characters in this classic side scrolling beat 'em up.

- The Real Ghostbusters (1987) – Up to three players, each controlling a Ghostbuster, shoot creatures and try to suck up ghosts with their proton packs.

- Wrestlefest (1991) – Step into the ring and get ready for action, as the WWF brings the biggest wrestling superstars into the arcades!

Will other games be available?

Along with the retro selection of games, there will also be more recent titles, such as, World of Warcraft, Doom, Minecraft and Fortnite, as well as board and card games such as Warhammer and Pokemon.

Other venues currently also have VR, high end gaming PCs, Japanese Arcades and Pinball rooms - but it is not known if this will be the case in Blackpool.

How much does it cost?

Admission is £16 for adults, £8 for children under 16, and £40 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 children).

Once inside, all games are free to play and there is no time limit.

Opening times

It is closed Monday to Wednesday.

Thursdays – 4pm to 11pm

Fridays are Adults Only – 6pm to midnight

Saturdays – 11am to 11pm

Sundays – 11am to 8pm

Bank holidays (Mondays) – 11am to 8pm