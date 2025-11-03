My three best things to do on the Fylde Coast this week

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to three things to do this week on the Fylde Coast.

Blackpool

The Inspiration exhibition train is rolling into Blackpool North Station from 4-7 November.. | Jack Boskett Media Limited

First, in Blackpool, a train that has been transformed into a railway museum arrives at Blackpool North Station from Tuesday, November 4 to Friday, November 7.

Named Inspiration, this unique train is touring the country as part of a national celebration of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, called Railway 200.

Entry is free but all visitors must book tickets online

Wyre

The popular Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza is to return for the first time since before the Covid locksdowns. It will run on November 5 from 5-8pm at Marine Hall Gardens. Entrance is free, but donations are encouraged.

Second, the popular Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza returns on November 5, from 3pm and 8pm.

Visitors can listen and dance to the DJ at the front of the Marine Hall, watch the fireworks being set off from the beach behind Marine Hall, and get some tasty food and drink from the catering trucks and stalls situated on the Esplanade, in front of the Mount.

Fylde

A scen from a previous fireworks display at St Annes Cricket Club | archive

Finally, St Annes Cricket Club will also be home to a Bonfire Night event on Wednesday, November 5.

From 4pm, there will be fireworks and a funfair at the club.

Tickets in advance cost £3 per adult and £2 per child and on-gate prices are £5 per adult and £3 per child.

You can also take a look at all the shows coming to Blackpool this month here.