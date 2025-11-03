My three best things to do on the Fylde Coast this week
Blackpool
First, in Blackpool, a train that has been transformed into a railway museum arrives at Blackpool North Station from Tuesday, November 4 to Friday, November 7.
Named Inspiration, this unique train is touring the country as part of a national celebration of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, called Railway 200.
Entry is free but all visitors must book tickets online
Wyre
Second, the popular Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza returns on November 5, from 3pm and 8pm.
Visitors can listen and dance to the DJ at the front of the Marine Hall, watch the fireworks being set off from the beach behind Marine Hall, and get some tasty food and drink from the catering trucks and stalls situated on the Esplanade, in front of the Mount.
Fylde
Finally, St Annes Cricket Club will also be home to a Bonfire Night event on Wednesday, November 5.
From 4pm, there will be fireworks and a funfair at the club.
Tickets in advance cost £3 per adult and £2 per child and on-gate prices are £5 per adult and £3 per child.
