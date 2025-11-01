November may mean colder and darker nights but there’s plenty of shows on across Lancashire to make you feel warm inside!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county this November offering something for everyone.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across Lancashire’s main venues below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Preston Playhouse and Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from Darwen Library Theatre.

Preston Playhouse

November 1: Belle Voix with ‘The Magic of Motown & Northern Soul’–Starring Sandy Smith, Sophie Mairi and Briony Gunn, whose credits include London’s West End, Cruise Liners and Luxury Hotels, the trio deliver a powerful, soul-stirring performance that will have audiences dancing and singing along. Tickets from £17.50

November 12-15: The Revival– Presented by Preston Drama Club, this play is a chilling ghost story full of shocks, twists and gothic atmosphere. Tickets from £12

November 21: Steeleye Span in Concert– Together for fifty six years now, these folk pock pioneers will perform a selection of songs from across the years and firm fan favourites as well as tracks from their new album ‘Conflict’. Sold Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steeleye Span in Concert comes to Preston in November | Show poster

November 27-28: Paul Sylvester with ‘Stuff and Nonsense’– Magic’s Best Kept Secret, Paul Sylvester’ unique parlour magic show promises to be an intimate experience where charming deceptions and playful mysteries unfold right before your eyes. Tickets from £12

Chorley Theatre

Nov 1 and Nov 27: Stephen Bailey with ‘Tart’– In his new show the comedian will gossip about everything from his funeral plans to his unrequited love for Ben Shephard - and if he needs to pad it out, he will read you secrets direct from the girlies WhatsApp group chat. Tickets £18.50 (first show sold out)

Nov 7: Marcus Brigstocke with ‘Vitruvian Mango’– What are men for?This new tour show will resolve the entire issue once and for all (in a non-patriarchal, open minded, progressive sort of way). Sold out

Nov 8: Hayley Ellis with ‘Silly Mare’– Join Hayley as she navigates middle age – and as everyone agrees, the middle of anything is always the most delicious part (excluding Donuts, Avocados or plane seats), the joys of remaining (mostly) happily unmarried and the truly horrific journey of later-in-life contraception. Sold Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 9: The Swing Commanders’– This hugely talented, high-energy Lancashire band uniquely present ome of the finest music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, with its array of six specialist musicians, five solo voices and an innumerable amount of instruments. Tickets £15

Nov 12: Emmanuel Sonubi with ‘Life After Near Death’– Emmanuel’s hilarious and heartfelt show explores his life after surviving heart failure, facing the cause of the trauma, and the strange and funny ways we all find to keep going when life gets hard. Tickets £20

So many comedians perform in Chorley this November, pictured are just the first four to do so! | various

Nov 14: Ria Lina with ‘Riabellion’– Expect a relentless stream of hilarity as Ria explores the state of the world, the eternal battle of the sexes, and the delight of throwing life up in the air after years of following the rules. Tickets £18/£16

Nov 15: Carl Hutchinson with ‘Greatest Hits’– Join Carl as he celebrates 10 years of touring as he presents his best and favourite routines from over the years. Material selected by his fans and himself, this night promises to deliver! Tickets £18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 21: Josh Jones with ‘I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show’– Josh is hitting the road with a show packed full of laughs and he’s keeping it light – nothing super political, nothing controversial and it’s definitely not going to change your life, but you can be sure of a fab night out filled to the brim with jokes about history, cats, his love of wrestling and much more. Sold out

Nov 22: ComedySportz– ComedySportz returns to Chorley theatre for another round of award-winning competitive comedy fun. Two teams go for gold with quick-witted gags and games inspired by your suggestions. £8/£5

Nov 23: Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires– Best selling poet Brian has teamed up with indiepop band The Catenary Wires for a unique collection of songs where the words and music are intertwined. In this special evening, the songs from their collaboration Sounds Made By Humans are performed live by Brian with the three-piece band. Tickets £21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 28: Scott Bennett with ‘Stuff’– The award-winning comedian and product designer is desperately trying to cleanse his life of stuff, but is this even possible anymore? Tickets £18

Nov 29: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Winter Gardens

November 1: Wicked Wizard Of Oz – The World's Biggest Productions present a brand-new, breath-taking, Cirque staging of the Wicked Wizard of Oz featuring audience favourites Jordan Conway as the hilarious scarecrow, and Kelly Banlaki as Dorothy, a cast of 40 and spectacular aerial stunts and amazing special effects. Tickets from £21.75.

Nov 2: Björn Again – Designed as a tongue-in-cheek rocked-up light-hearted ABBA satire, the show rapidly achieved worldwide cult status with critical acclaim and was acknowledged for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival. Tickets from £21.45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bjorn Again | submit

Nov 7: Rob Lamberti Presents Perfectly George – Featuring the incredible voice of Rob Lamberti, this show has wowed audiences around the country and Europe and lifted them to their feet, in a dynamic show that tactfully and appropriately celebrates the career of one of the most gifted performers of a generation, George Michael. Tickets from £37.70

Nov 8: Country Roads – Brand-new for 2025, from hit producers Entertainers, this is the ‘Lost in Music’ of Country show which celebrates country superstar royalty and features the very biggest country songs of all time. Tickets £30.55

Nov 9: TDCI World Performer – The Grand Finals of the competition, including Contemporary, Modern Jazz, Acro, Lyrical, Song & Dance Tap and Ballet dances. Tickets £35.70

Nov 11: An Evening With The Fast Show – Simon Day, Charlie Higson, John Thomson, Paul Whitehouse, Mark Williams and Arabella Weir reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic TV programme, providing a unique behind-the-scenes insight into the much loved characters. Sold Out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 13: Blackpool Schools Festival Of Dance. Adult tickets £12.08 and child tickets £9.83

Nov 14: Mersey Beatles – The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four are back with their brand new 2025 UK theatre show featuring a special 60th anniversary celebration of The Beatles’ seminal 1965 albums Help!, Rubber Soul and their era defining Shea Stadium concert – the world’s first ever stadium Rock and Roll show! Tickets from £26.20

The Mersey Beatles | submit

Nov 16: Flowers & Friendship Bracelets – This ultimate pop concert is a dazzling explosion of music, dance, and excitement with the biggest hits from five of the hottest artistes of the moment (Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan). Tickets £31.10

Nov 17: In Dance We Dream – Presented by Wyre & Fylde Schools Sports Partnership, over 600 children from across the Fylde Coast will take part in this spectacle of dance and movement, now in its 16th Year. Adult tickets £13.20 and child tickets £7.58

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 18: An Evening with Harry Redknapp – Expect behind-the-scenes insights, hilarious anecdotes, and Harry’s signature charm as he tells tales of managing iconic players, locker room antics and his time braving the critters in the Australian jungle. Standard tickets £40.45 and VIP Meet & Greet tickets £89.95

Nov 19: The Dubliners Encore – The official stage show celebrating the greatest folk band of all time, produced by The Dubliners’ John Sheahan and featuring 50 years of songs, stories, and craic. Tickets from £28.90

Nov 20: Meat Loaf By Candlelight – A live cast of West End singers and an incredible live rock band will perform Meat Loaf anthems in the beautiful Blackpool Opera House, by candlelight. Tickets from £23.95

Nov 21- Nov 23: British National Championships – This competition, now in its 50th year, displays the best in British Ballroom and Latin Dancing and takes place across four days in the beautiful Empress Ballroom. Tickets from £30.07

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 21: The Australian Pink Floyd Show – With over 30 years of history as the world’s biggest, best and greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, TAPFS will also once again bring state of the art lighting & video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound to deliver a memorable live experience that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows. Tickets from £37.70

Nov 22: ABC: The Lexicon Of Love – ABC have announced the return of their iconic Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour for 2025 which sees them perform their timeless debut album “The Lexicon of Love” in its entirety alongside all the ABC hits across the UK. Tickets from £43.20

Nov 23: Harry Enfield And No Chums – A rare and entertaining evening with legendary satirical comedian and self-styled “stupid idiot”, Harry Enfield, who will reflect on 40 years of arsing about in comedy, bring some of his favourite characters vividly back to life on stage, and answer audience questions. Tickets from £35.70

Nov 24:The Music Of Hans Zimmer & Others – Experience the unique and best film scores from Top Gun, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar and many other top productions — in a breathtaking concert featuring The Hollywood Film Orchestra & choir, star soloists and selected film clips. Tickets from £31.85

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 24: The Lord Of The Rings In Concert – In a magnificent concert with orchestra, choir and guest artists, the dark voice of the actor who played ‘Saruman’, Sir Christopher Lee, introduces you to J.R.R. Tolkien’s musical world:From the menacing sounds of Mordor and the shrill attacks of the black riders to the beautiful lyrical melodies of the Elves. Tickets from £31.85

Nov 25: Michael Starring Ben – This hit theatre production, starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer’s iconic dance routines. Tickets from £24.45

Nov 27: An Evening Of Burlesque Cabaret – This ultimate variety show blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, and burlesque into a spectacular extravaganza of glitz and glamour, featuring dazzling showgirls, specialty cabaret artists, stars of the stage and screen, fun, feathers, and fabulous costumes. Age restriction: 18+. Tickets from £30.55

A scene from An Evening Of Burlesque Cabaret | submit

Nov 29: Jason Manford with ‘A Manford All Seasons’ – Jason’s been busy since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. Tickets from £39.35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Theatre

Nov 2: Blackpool Symphony Orchestra with ‘Halloween Prom’ – Expect eerie elegance and ghostly grandeur as the orchestra performs dramatic pieces from the world’s greatest composers, alongside chilling cinematic scores that will have you on the edge of your seat.Tickets £21.50

Nov 8: UNCANNY: Fear Of The Dark – Join writer and broadcaster Danny Robins for a chilling theatrical experience that explores the darkest corners of the supernatural, combining thrilling real-life ghost stories, immersive sound, and spine-tingling live performance in a night of paranormal investigation like no other. Tickets £26.

Nov 12-15: NovCarlos Acosta’s ‘Nutcracker in Havana’ with Acosta Danza – World-renowned dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta brings a dazzling Cuban twist to the festive classic The Nutcracker. Set in vibrant 1940s Havana, this stunning reimagining bursts with Latin rhythms, rich colours, and the irresistible energy of Acosta Danza’s world-class performers. Tickets from £15.

A scene from Carlos Acosta's Nutracker in Havana | Johan Persson

Nov 16: Something About George – Celebrate the life and music of the legendary George Harrison in this beautiful, heartfelt show as singer-songwriter Daniel Taylor and his incredible band take you on a journey through George’s extraordinary career. Tickets £32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 19: A Fairytale for Christmas – Step into a world of festive wonder with this heartwarming new Christmas story filled with music, laughter and seasonal magic. Tickets from £24.50.

Nov 20: Milton Jones with ‘Ha!Milton’ – Expect trademark madcap brilliance, quick-fire gags and delightfully surreal humour as Milton takes you on a whirlwind of wordplay and chaos. Tickets £37.50.

Nov 21: Fast Love- The George Michael Tribute – The world’s favourite George Michael celebration is back, packed with all the hits from Wham! classics to the superstar’s unforgettable solo career, with stunning vocals, a full live band and all the passion of George himself. Tickets £35.

A George Michael tribute called Fast Love heads to Blackpool in November | submit

Nov 22: Sky Full of Stars: A Tribute to Coldplay – Immerse yourself in the uplifting anthems and electrifying energy of Coldplay in this spectacular live tribute show, featuring stunning lighting, immersive visuals and all your favourite hits. Tickets £35

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 23: Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup of Tea – In the much-loved comedian’s brand-new stand-up tour. Expect Josh’s trademark hilarious take on modern life, marriage and parenthood as he tries to navigate a world that’s definitely not his cup of tea.Tickets £35.20

Nov 26-Nov 29: Nativity! The Musical – Based on the hit film, Nativity! The Musical is a heart-warming, laugh-out-loud show bursting with energy, joy and all your favourite songs. Tickets from £15.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Nov 1: The Stadium Rock Experience – This promises to be an entertaining and uplifting evening, delivering all the excitement and spectacle associated with arena rock, with the highest standard of musicianship, and the most popular hit songs from the biggest mainstream rock acts. Tickets £22.

Nov 2: Bublé by Candlelight – Get ready to be transported into the mesmerizing world of the legendary Michael Bublé with the UK's number 1 tribute artist, Josh Hindle, and his sensational live swing band. Tickets £28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 3: The Big Christmas Assembly 2025 – This festive event, hosted by James B Patridge, promises a joyful evening of singalong classics, taking you back to the nostalgia of Christmases past. Tickets £27.50.

Nov 4: Suzi Ruffell with ‘The Juggle’ – This is a stand-up show and a support group for those who find it hard to be good all the time . Tickets £17/£15.

Four famous faces head to Lancaster this November | Various

Nov 5: Amanda Owen: The Yorkshire Shepherdess– The bestselling author and star of TV's Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door, shares heartwarming stories and humorous anecdotes about the everyday realities of her unique farming family life. Tickets £26.50.

Nov 7: Garth Marenghi: This Bursted Earth – The Sunday Times-Bestselling authour behind Garth Marenghi’s TerrorTome and Garth Marenghi’s Incarcerat goes on a book tour three freshly rancid tales. Tickets £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 8: Ward Thomas: Senbla Presents – Hailed as the UK’s most successful country act, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas tour with a special show featuring stripped back versions of songs from across their career. Tickets £36.

Nov 11-15: 9 to 5 the Musical– Presented by Lancaster Red Rose AODS, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Tickets £18/£14.

Nov 22-Dec 7: Snow White: Family Panto – Bursting with humour, dazzling costumes, and toe-tapping songs, this traditional tale comes to life with all the charm and sparkle you’ve come to expect, presented by Lancaster Footlights. Tickets start from £12.50.

Stand out shows at Darwen Library Theatre

John Lydon AKA Johnny Rotten heads to Darwen in November | show poster

Nov 12: John Lydon with ‘I could be wrong, I could be right’ – AKA Johnny Rotten, the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd (PiL) performs a spoken word show . Sold out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nov 13: Henry Normal with ‘The Slide Show’ – The poet, film and TV producer/writer’s show is a live performed memoir with cautionary verse. Tickets start from £16.50.

Nov 22: Justin Moorhouse with ‘The Greatest Performance of my Life’ – A poignant exploration of comedy intertwined with the essence of life's ups and downs. . Sold out

Nov 26: Gary Delaney: Work In Progress– Comedy’s greatest mad scientist of one-liners arrives back in town, armed with an enormous vessel of puns to be tested on selected members of the general public. Sold out

Nov 28: Tom Stade: Naughty by Nature– Join Tom as he playfully dishes out more of his insightful observations. An irrepressible tour-de-force with an hour of first class, mischievous and uncompromising comedy. Tickets £24.20