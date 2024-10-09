Much-loved Blackpool nightclub Rumours returns for second reunion party at Trilogy in Talbot Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s (almost!) another complete sell out with tickets snapped up like an Oasis gig and it’s no wonder really - Rumours is one of the resort’s most missed and best-loved nightclubs ever.
It takes place at Trilogy nightclub and will turn back the clock to relive those Rumours glory days at its original home in Talbot Road.
Two of the original DJ’s will be there - Steve Martell and Dave Corner and DJ Fubar. All the old fun bar antics will be relived including Stars on the Bar and a ‘bar show’ or two!
Rumours opened in 1983 and quickly became an iconic part of the nightclub scene – it was the place everyone headed to. It was at its height of popularity in the 1990s but sadly closed in 2014.
Steve Martell said: “It will be great to see old friends from the past - to see how Botox is working for them!”
To get tickets visit Trilogy website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.