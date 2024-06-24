Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It feels like summer is here at last and at Lowther Pavilion there’s a host of seasonal events planned.

Kicking off on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, it’s the hugely popular Ice Cream Festival.

From 11am daily, the free-to-enter festival will bring together well-loved vendors for a weekend of ice cream and free family entertainment. Expect Mrs Dowsons, Happy Time Bubble Tea & Ice Cream, Wallings, and more to be announced.

Beginning on Saturday July 20, right through the school holidays until Monday August 26 ‘The Tent’, a the community-focused space will be returning for a second year It’s an outdoor marquee offered as a free-to-use space for community groups to host events and will feature a diverse programme of events starting with a free performance from Freckleton Brass Band to family workshops. An audience member on Facebook said: “Exceeded expectations. Freckleton Brass Band was excellent!” whilst another commented “Best free shows I’ve ever seen!”

July 27 and 28 sees Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival 2024

Following the successful seasonal run of their bi-monthly Folk Club, the inaugural free Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival celebrates folk and maritime heritage.

A Lowther spokesperson said: “The festival is a passion project for us, aiming to provide a platform for folk musicians and storytellers to showcase their craft and the rich heritage that inspires them. By offering a free-to-enter festival with access to all acts, we hope to inspire both seasoned enthusiasts and the new generation in celebrating the diverse forms of folk and maritime music.

Artists include Lytham St Annes, Shanty Crew, Harp & A Monkey, Iona Lane, Katie Spencer, Kind Hearted Thieves, Scolds Bridle, Mizzen Crew and more to be announced. For more information, visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk/folkfest

Lowther’s Outdoor Theatre is back from Wednesday July 31

Pendle Productions returns to the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens for its annual programme of family outdoor theatre for the summer. The events will take place every Wednesday until August 30, 2023.

Take a chair, picnic or blanket to the venue’s Rose Garden and be entertained with a selection of family classics re-told. Performances include Pinocchio, The Secret Garden, The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland.

“The outdoor shows were fantastic. Our seven year old granddaughter and ourselves have enjoyed it immensely. Well done to the outdoor theatre cast and crew!” - Audience Member, Google Review

Tickets £8 each

Group of 3 £20

Group of 4 £25

Group of 5 £30

To book without a booking fee, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

And finally, from Friday August 2, Lowther’s outdoor cinema programme gives you the chance to enjoy some of your favourite films whilst sitting out in the beautiful gardens. Films include Barbie, The Dam Busters, Wonka, Dirty Dancing and Roman Holiday.

You’ll be provided with the bluetooth equipment you need to enjoy the film. All you’ll need to bring is your own campaign chair or blanket to sit on for the duration of the film. Our Bar Hatch will be open for the purchase of alcohol, soft drinks and snacks.