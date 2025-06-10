Love Island’s first dumping is just hours away after Maya Jama's brutal bombshell

Love Island will be saying goodbye to one islander - just hours after they arrived 😱

Love Island has promised ‘twists’ and it is already delivering.

The first elimination will take place in just a matter of hours.

But who is at risk of being sent home after such a short stay?

Love Island’s ‘summer to remember’ has kicked off with a series of increasingly brutal twists. After barely 24 hours in the villa, one star will already be packing their bags to head home - at least the forecasters are predicting a heatwave in Blighty.

The arrival of the show’s first ever American contestant - Toni - has put one of the housemates at risk of going home. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the first Love Island dumping of 2025?

Shakira is at risk of being dumped first on Love Island | ITV

The initial islanders have barely had the chance to step through the doors and unpack their suitcases and already a dumping is set to take place. The conclusion of the 2025 launch episode yesterday (June 9) saw host Maya reveal that the first re-coupling is set to take place 24 hours later.

After pairing up, the six couples were just starting to get to know each other when the first bombshell of the series entered the villa - in the form of Toni - and she got to steal one of the boys. It leaves one singleton and they are already at risk of going home.

Love Island will be on ITV2 tonight (June 10) at 9pm. It will be a slightly shorter episode at just 65 minutes, including adverts, and will finish at 10.05pm approximately.

Who is at risk of being dumped on Love Island?

Having seemingly hit it off early doors with Ben, 22-year-old Shakira found the rug being pulled out from under her at the end of episode one. After being welcomed to the villa by host Maya, American contestant Toni swooped in and stole Ben away and left his original partner at risk.

While she was not dumped straight away, Shakira was warned that if she wasn’t selected by one of the other boys in the re-coupling the following night then it would be a one-way ticket back to the UK. So it promises to be quite the dramatic start to the show - and one of the girls will go home by the end of tonight’s episode.

The only couple who is exempt from the re-coupling - and thus safe from the dumping - is Toni and Ben. But will Shakira be able to hold onto her place in the villa - and who will go home?

