Love Island is welcoming 12 brand new singletons to the famous villa for a summer to remember. The first set of boys and girls are being revealed to the nation as ITV2 show starts its 12th series.
A bombshell surprise from America is set to shake things up - and cause real chaos. It is the first time the show has had a contestant from across the pond.
But who is in the cast for series 12 - and what are they looking for? See our updating list, which we will be keeping up-to-date throughout the season.
1. Connor - 25, rugby player, Limerick
Talking about what he is looking for in the villa, Connor said: “Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman.” But his ‘icks’ include: “Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.” | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Blu - 26, construction project manager, London
Discussing what he is looking for in the villa, Blu said: “Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way.” But he warned that his biggest icks are: “When you see toothpaste in the sink. Just turn the tap on right? When it’s dried up as well? Gross.” | ITV Photo: ITV
3. Shakira - 22, marketing, Burnley
Shakira is looking for someone who: “Someone who is tall, charming, witty, with
big arms, a good smile and just really funny.” However her biggest ‘icks’ in the romance department include: “Bad hygiene, like bad breath. I can’t deal with it. Garlic breath or onion breath on a date is a big no-no.” | ITV Photo: ITV
4. Harry - 30, gold trader, Guildford
In the villa, Harry is looking for: “The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl.” But when it comes to ‘icks’ his biggest are: “Someone DM-ing me first. I don’t like that, I think I’m a little bit more old fashioned. I don’t slide into DMs if I don’t know someone. Also someone that tries too hard and is trying to be who they think I want them to be.” | ITV Photo: ITV
5. Helena - 29, cabin crew, London
Before heading into the Love Island villa, Helena told ITV that she is looking for: “Somebody funny or Northern. I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners. If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed.” However, she warns that her icks include: “I have lots of smaller weird icks, like if people have a suitcase that only has two wheels.” | ITV Photo: ITV
6. Megan - 24, Musical theatre, Brighton
Discussing her type, Megan said: “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour. If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus. I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1 so any height really.” On the other hand, she warns her fellow Islanders that her biggest icks are: “A boy that posts selfies in the mirror where they’re smouldering or doing the pointing finger in pictures.” | ITV Photo: ITV
