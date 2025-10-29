Love is Blind season 9 is set to arrive very soon - but when exactly can you watch? 👰📺

Love is Blind will be back with a reunion special.

It is set to wrap up season 9 of the Netflix show.

But when can you tune in to the episode?

Netflix is preparing to treat Love is Blind fans to another reunion special. The cast of season 9 are set to return for one last episode.

The dating show aired its latest season finale a week ago, but there is still more to look forward to. There will certainly be a lot to talk about as the show made history this time around.

Love is Blind season 9 was the first to not have any of the couples make it down the aisle and marry. It included two of the couples splitting at the wedding.

When is Love is Blind season 9 reunion?

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen has spoken out about the future of the show after nobody got married on season 9, a show first. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Like previous series, Netflix’s latest edition of the hit dating show will have a reunion special. It will give the cast and viewers the chance to catch their breath and debrief after another dramatic outing.

There will certainly be plenty to talk about after that dramatic finale, which saw none of the couples marry - for the first time in show history. Season nine wrapped up last Wednesday (October 22).

Love is Blind’s latest reunion special is due to be released today (October 29) in the US - but tomorrow (October 30) for UK viewers. It will be just one episode.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be at the helm, addressing this season’s most romantic and shocking moments — one slightly shady question at a time.

What time is Love is Blind’s reunion special out?

The pod squad will come together for the reunion on Wednesday evening in America. It is due to be released at 9pm ET/ 6pm ET for audiences in the United States.

Unfortunately, that means UK viewers will have to wait an extra day. The episode will be available on Netflix at 1am on Thursday, British time.