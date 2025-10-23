MAFS UK will not be on as usual this evening 🚨📺

MAFS UK will not air an episode tonight.

The show has shortened its weekly runs in October.

But when will it back on again?

Married at First Sight UK fans who sit down expecting to enjoy a brand new episode this evening are in for a rude awakening. The hit reality show will not be on as usual tonight.

Traditionally, MAFS UK would broadcast five episodes per week but that will not be the case - in the short term at least. E4 has cut it down to just four nights and one episode has changed start time as well.

Celebrity Traitors has caused the broadcaster to make the decision. It has moved around MAFS UK to avoid clashing with the blockbuster reality series.

Why is MAFS UK not on TV tonight?

Two MAFS UK series 10 couples have drop major hints about their relationships now on Instagram. Photo by Married at First Sight/Channel 4. | Channel 4

For the third week in a row, Married at First SIght will not be airing new episodes on a Thursday night - at least for the short term. It means that fans who sit down and flick over to E4 at 9pm tonight (October 23) will be left disappointed.

MAFS UK has been cut to four episodes per week, instead of the usual five. It is part of a move to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated Celebrity Traitors.

E4 has also changed the start time for episodes on Wednesdays - including last night (October 22) - moving them to the earlier time of 8pm, at least in the short term. Celebrity Traitors will continue through the rest of October.

MAFS UK has been replaced by a repeat of Gogglebox this evening. There will be back-to-back episodes of the Channel 4 favourite from 9pm to 11pm.

When is MAFS UK next on TV?

The show will return on Sunday (October 26) evening, meaning it is quite the gap between episodes. It is a lengthy wait for fans wanting to find out what happens next.

Due to start at 9pm, this episode will run for a little over an hour. MAFS UK will finish at 10.10pm on Sunday night.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “An unexpected arrival at the countryside retreat leads to a showdown. Also, as one marital breakdown continues to spiral, the group are caught in the crossfire at an explosive dinner party.”

