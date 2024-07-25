Kendal Calling 2024: Day-by-day line-up, opening times and prohibited items at this year’s festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Kendal Calling returns next week to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District (July 1 2024)
- The ever-eclectic festival has brought together a diverse set of headliners, including Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini
- Here are the stages and on what days the majority of the musical acts are performed.
- But what time should you head to the event site to avoid queuing up?
You may think there might be a brief respite from the UK summer festival season, but the Lake District comes alive next week with the 2024 edition of Kendal Calling.
Founded in 2006, the festival has grown from its original, small-scale gathering at Abbot Hall Park in Kendal to its sprawling location at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Cumbria, allowing for more attendees and, with it, the opportunity for more acts to perform.
A consistent festival award nominee, having received several awards during its inception including the UK Festival Award for Best Small Festival in its early years, not even COVID-19 could keep the festival down as its return in 2022 saw it garner one of its largest crowds to date.
Part of that popularity comes from it being a family-friendly event, while the other part of its success is its mashing of different genres across the number of stages. Its eclectic lineup this year is no different - headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini.
But take a look at the smaller stages and you’ll find some hidden gems this year; take for example Dr Karl Kennedy from “Neighbours” performing on Saturday or the almighty psych-rock of Temples closing out the Woodlands stage on Sunday.
Though set-times have yet to be announced, stage splits have been revealed; so who is playing where this year at Kendal Calling, and of course - what should you not be taking with you to the Lake District this year?
Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2024?
Including the special Thursday night “opening ceremony” of sorts, this year’s Kendal Calling is set to be headlined by Paul Heaton, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini.
We’ve compiled the majority of the music acts performing on each stage across the duration of the festival; for a full line up of workshops and stand-up sets, you can visit the festival’s official website
Day-by-day music lineup for Kendal Calling 2024
Thursday August 1 2024
Main Stage
- Paul Heaton with Rianne Downey
- Declan McKenna
- The Hunna
- Beth McCarthy
- Hardwicke Circus
- The Allergies
- The Covasettes
- Freshly Squeezed
- Tom McGuire and The Brassholes
- Sold To The Sky
- Stone Cold Hustle
- Tricky Disco
- Twisted Time Machine
- The Villas Indie Disco
Friday August 2 2024
Main Stage
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Keane
- The Snuts
- CMAT
- FLOWEROVLOVE
- The Untold Orchestra perform ABBA
- Dead Letter
- Alfie Dukes
Parklands
- Katy B
- The Pigeon Detectives
- Henge
- Slay Duggee
- Bandaoke
- Dick and Dom
- Bucket Hat Crew
Glow late night takeover:
- Shy FX with Stamina MC
- Clipz
- Randall
- Charlotte Plank
- Sister Smalls
- Rich Reason
Calling Out
- The K’s
- Pip Blom
- Bilk
- Vacant Weekend
- Katie Gregson-Macleod
- Snayx
- Dead Pony
- Cucamaras
- The Silver Bars
- The Empty Page
Woodlands
- Lucy Spraggan
- Hotwax
- Woody Cook
- Secret Cameras
- The Guest List
- Fiona-Lee
- Creeping Jean
- Getdown Services
- Ruby Joyce
- Springfield Elementary
- Olivia Fern
Chai Wallahs
- Vookoo DJs
- Rumba de Bodas
- Michael Sebastian and Friends
- Agbeko
- Suntou Susso
- Binbag Wisdom
- Aziza Jaye
- Potter
Diplomats of Sound DJs
Tim Peak’s Diner
- Tim Burgess with Helen O’Hara and The TNCM Session Orchestra
- A Certain Ratio
- John J Presley
- ACR Soundsystem
- Dave Haslam
- Starshaped DJs
- Two Headed Horse
- Sister Grace
- Max Payne
- Daisy Cameron
- Ultimate Thunder
- Tiny Twin Peaks
Roots
- Void Below
- Fury vs Us
- Sugarstone
- Labyrinthine Oceans
- ADAMR
- Ego Trip
- Droll Man
- TBK
- Dazed
- Black Hand
- Spectrum
- Soundwave Young Musicians Takeover
Saturday August 3 2024
Main Stage
- The Streets
- Sugababes
- Kate Nash
- Heather Small
- Andrew Cusin
- Corella
- Russell Howard
- Melanie Baker
Parklands
- Lightning Seeds
- The Shapeshifters
- Molotov Jukebox
- The Untold Orchestra perform Queer Icons
- Alan Fletcher AKA Dr Karl Kennedy
- The 900
- Beatles Dub Club
- 50 Years of Hip Hop Bangers and Mash
Glow late night takeover
- Phil Hartnoll (Orbital - DJ Set)
- Woody Cook
- Mark XTC
- Crag Sow
Calling Out
- Peace
- The Royston Club
- 86TVs
- Tors
- Tom A Smith
- Chilli Jesson
- Hello Cosmos
- Shelf Lives
- Stanleys
- Harvey Jay Dodgson
Woodlands
- The Untold Orchestra perform Stevie Wonder
- NewDad
- Future Utopia
- Home Counties
- Arianne
- Lucy Tun
- Ruby J
- House of Lazarus
- Eaves Wilder
- Northling
Chai Wallahs
- Big Beat Boutique
- Dr Meaker
- Omega Nebula
- An Dannsa Dub
- Jamu featuring Bin Bags, Dur Brain, Madly Deaf Frets and Mr Bon Suis
- Sam Redmore and The Tropical Soundclash Allstars
- Franz Von
- Tetes de Pois
- Echo Town
- Alice Kim
- Diplomats of Sound DJs
Tim Peak’s Diner
- Jon DaSilva B2B Andy Robinson
- Nik Void
- Finlay Shakespeare
- Mich Dulce and Her Midnight Callers
- Family Stereo
- Idyllic
- Dean McMullen
- Pageant Mum
- The Listening Party with Corella
- Tim Peaks FM with Chris Hawkins
- Cloudburst
- Tiny Tim Peaks
Roots
- Ne-O
- Able Jack
- Lanerzz
- Callinsick
- Gaydar
- Wild Spells
- Cortney Dixon
- Kiwi
- Cat Ryan
- Danny Dunnery
- Natdempsey
- Clara Pople
- Sarah/Shaun
- Delagrave
- Maddie Rose
Sunday August 4 2024
Main Stage
- Paolo Nutini
- The Reytons
- Feeder
- Pale Waves
- Royal Otis
- Red Rum Club
- The Lancashire Hotpots
- Revivalry
Parklands
- Lottery Winners
- Gary Neville B2B Tim Burgess
- Paul Smith
- Glasvegas
- Goldie Lookin’ Chain
- Barrioke
- Wheel of Four Tunes
- The Request Line
Glow late night takeover
- Craig Charles
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
- Reach Up Disco Wonderland
Calling Out
- Sundara Karma
- Antony Szmierek
- ADMT
- Benjamin Francis Leftwich
- Lauran Hibberd
- BBY
- Rats
- Megan Wyn
- Maz O’Connor
- The Institute
Woodlands
- Temples
- Beans On Toast
- Aziya
- Venus Grrrls
- Youth Sector
- Unpeople
- Baby Panna
- Granfalloon
- Ernie
- Teleshopping
Chai Wallahs
- The Conservatoire Folk Ensemble
- Riognach Connolly and Honeyfeet
- Los Dedos
- Urban Folk Quartet
- The Say Jump
- State of Satta
- Pigeon Wings
- Nebula Sun
- Awen Ensemble
- Diplomats of Sound DJs
Tim Peak’s Diner
- Happy Daze and Psych Sunday DJs
- Dim Imagery
- Farfisa
- Beige Banquet
- Pyncher
- Sun King
- Sancho Panza
- Floral Image
- Ellis D
- Tiny Tim Peaks
Roots
- Swannek
- Keiran Bow
- Finn Forster
- Lottie Willis
- Running Standard
- Annie-Marie Sanderson
- Bossy King
- Hayden J Barlow
- The Native Cult
- Gumshoe
- Grace Price
- Notchhy
- Holly Brooke
What time does the campsite open for Kendal Calling 2024
Kendal Calling have stated that the festival site will be open for camping at 9am on August 1 2024 for those with Thursday entry tickets alongside those with full weekend tickets. However, times could be subject to change, so the organisers advise to keep an eye on their official website for any last minute changes.
Opening times for Kendal Calling 2024
- August 1 2024: 9am (gates close 9pm.)
- August 2 2024: 8am (gates close 9pm.)
- August 3 2024: 10am (gates close 9pm.)
- August 4 2024: 10am (gates close 9pm.)
- August 5 2024: Campsite closes at 2pm.
What items should I not bring with me to Kendal Calling 2024?
Once more, the usual suspects appear on the prohibited items list; illegal substances, glass and anything that could cause fires to take place.
There is also a rule regarding bringing alcohol on the campsite, where any items for personal consumption (within reason) can only be brought in upon first arriving at the festival site - no going to the supermarket to pick up an extra case when you’re already in, I’m afraid.
- Aerosols (campsite only.)
- Alcohol (campsite only - no glass and must be brought in on the first trip to the site.)
- Animals (except assistance dogs.)
- Professional audio/visual recording devices.
- Disposable BBQs (campsite only.)
- Blowtorches.
- Chinese Lanterns.
- Campfires.
- Cans (campsite only.)
- Fireworks.
- Flares.
- Glass (including perfume and aftershave bottles.)
- Compact Mirrors (campsite only.)
- Gazebos/Portable toilets.
- Gas stoves (single burner gas stoves with 230g canisters allowed in the campsite only.)
- Illegal substances (including new psychoactive substances, Poppers and Nitrous Oxide/Laughing Gas.)
- Knives for cooking (campsite only.)
- Small hammers for pitching tents (campsite only.)
- Weapons or items considered weapons.
- Liquid fuels (solid firelighters allowed.)
- Selfie Sticks.
- Walkie Talkies/2 Way Radios.
Are tickets still available to attend Kendal Calling 2024?
Tickets still remain ahead of the gates opening next week for Kendal Calling; to avoid missing out and to take a look at what options remain available, you can visit the website’s official ticketing page - powered by See Tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.