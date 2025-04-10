Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interior Design Masters has returned for series 6.

The first episode sent the novice designers to the Lake District.

But who was the first person to leave this season?

Interior Design Masters returned and it was a curtain call for one of the amateurs. The BBC show is now in its sixth series and featured a familiar guest judge in episode one.

The full cast for the season was revealed ahead of the premiere - and you can find out more about the amateur designers here. Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin are back as host and main judge.

For its sixth series, the show has raised the stakes even higher as the wannabe designers are competing for the chance to win a life-changing contract with John Lewis. It is quite the prize.

But who became the first to leave the show in 2025? Here’s all you need to know:

What was the challenge on Interior Design Masters?

Cast of Interior Design Masters series six | Interior Design Masters / DSP / BBC One

To start season six, Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin packed off the new group of designers and sent them off to the Lake District. They were tasked with demonstrating their signature style at a Youth Hostels Association property in the popular holiday destination.

Each of the designers had to give a makeover to bunk rooms. Once the time limit had passed Michelle was joined by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen to cast a critical eye over the designs.

Who left Interior Design Masters this week?

Unfortunately with the end of the challenge, it meant that one of the designers would be going home already. Returning to Michelle’s studio, she delivered the verdict.

The standout space of the week was Rita. Her bunk impressed with the use of her dark colours and texture.

Emma, Ese and Victoria found themselves in the bottom three and had to go and sit on Michelle’s dreaded sofa. After speaking to the designers again, Michelle opted to send home Ese - due to the lack of finesse in the small details.

