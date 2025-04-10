Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interior Design Masters is back for a sixth series on BBC 🧶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior Design Masters returns for series 6.

Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin will welcome 10 new designers.

But who are they - and what time does the show start?

Interior Design Masters is back to give your weeknight TV viewing a makeover. The popular competition show has returned for its sixth series on the BBC.

Ten more talented but novice designers looking for their big break in the world of commercial interior design will be competing to win a “life-changing collaboration contract”. It will be followed by The Apprentice this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is competing in Interior Design Masters in series six? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Interior Design Masters on TV?

Cast of Interior Design Masters series six | Interior Design Masters / DSP / BBC One

The sixth series of Interior Design Masters will start on the BBC today (April 10). It comes almost a year after the previous season came to an end.

Alan Carr and Michelle Ogundehin are back for the brand new season. Interior Design Masters is due to start at 8pm on BBC One/ One HD - and it will also be live on iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Interior Design Masters today?

The preview for the first episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Alan welcomes a new cohort of hopefuls, who will be transforming vastly different spaces over the next eight weeks. Their first challenge is to demonstrate their signature style on Youth Hostels Association bunk rooms in the Lake District, with Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen giving their thoughts on the spaces, before one of the contenders is sent home.”

Who are the contestants on Interior Design Masters series 6?

The BBC has confirmed all 10 designers who will be competing in the latest season of the show. Here is the full list in alphabetical order:

Aiysha, 33

Ayisha, 33 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Aiysha is an Interior Design Student and Model from Brighton. She said: “Honestly, I love a challenge! When the opportunity presented itself, it felt like my two worlds converging in the best way possible.

“I’ve always been at home in front of a camera, but at the time, I was a little less confident when it came to hands-on DIY. I wanted to push myself—because that’s the only way to grow! I was in my second year of my BA in Applied Interior Architecture, so it also felt like the ultimate, real-world work experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley, 25

Bradley, 25 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Bradley is a Social Media Executive from Liverpool. He said: “I've always been a fan of the show, family and friends have often said it’s a perfect fit for me. I’ve never had the chance to fully showcase my interior design skills due to a lack of space and budget, so I saw this as the ideal opportunity to finally do that. It’s a dream come true to be able to share my passion for design on such a platform.

“This year’s talent has been incredible. Viewers can expect to be inspired (I know I was!) by a variety of DIY hacks, stunning room transformations, and a fair share of jaw-dropping mishaps. Hate to be cliché but it was an experience full of blood, sweat, tears, and plenty of hilarious moments!”

Briony, 36

Briony, 36 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Briony is a Homeswear Retailer from Surrey. Speaking about the show, the 36-year-old said: “Interior Design Masters is my favourite programme on TV, I love how it makes design accessible to the masses and inspires people to transform their surroundings for the better, showing it can be done within quick timelines and tight budgets.

“Since going into interior design and reinventing spaces for family and friends, something has come alive within me, and it just fits. I’m so inspired to transform - from the functional to the beauty, I love it all and I truly believe in the joy and peace it creates in people’s lives. I wanted to be able to showcase a style that hasn't yet been on Interior Design Masters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig, 58

Craig, 58 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

58-year-old Craig is a Giftware Designer from Hastings. He said: “I applied for Interior Design Masters because I wanted a new creative adventure; I have always had a passion for interiors, and Interior Design Masters offered me the chance to see if I could cut the mustard as an interior designer…and to prove it’s never too late to teach an old dog news tricks!

“I feel series 6 has really raised the bar in terms of the talent of the designers and the designs we produced; also, the locations we visited were amazing!”

Emma, 53

Emma, 53 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Emma from North Wales is an Art and Textiles Teacher. She said: “I wanted to create change in my life and push myself forward in a positive way. I'd always watched and loved the show; life is short so I thought 'Why not?’

“In this series the bar is high from the off! Lots of creativity, fun and a quest to get the best from us and our designs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ese, 27

Ese, 27 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

27-year-old Ese from Glasgow is a Development Manager at a Sexual Health Charity. Discussing the show, he said: “Working in healthcare now, I don’t get many avenues to be creative and express that side of myself. Interior Design Masters was my way of letting loose and tapping into a part of me I had shut down for so long.

“ Also, it was my chance to get real-life experience of being a professional designer. How fun, who wouldn’t do that! The designers on this season are just so exceptional.

“How we think, how we source materials, the ideas we come up with, it’s just phenomenal. Get ready to be inspired! Also, look out for the tears, I was a never ending well of tears, but I loved every second of it.”

Holly, 26

Holly, 26 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Holly is a Fabric Designer from Salford. She said: “I wanted a challenge to see if I had what it takes to design interiors for different needs. It's given me the most amazing opportunity to design actual spaces rather than textiles and products, which is what I do for my job currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From this series you can expect so much fun! Everyone is lovely and we've had the chance to go to some amazing places to transform some really fun spaces for very interesting people.”

John, 46

John, 46 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

46-year-old John from Stockport is a DT Teacher. He said: “After watching every season of Interior Design Masters and becoming a bit of an armchair critic, my wife dared me to prove I could do better. That challenge sparked something in me. Beyond just the competition, I’ve always had a deep passion for interiors, and I saw this show as the perfect opportunity to combine my love for design with a chance to express myself creatively and step outside my comfort zone.

“Get ready for all your favourite design challenges, plus a few wild design briefs that nobody will be expecting. The bar is set incredibly high from episode one, with each designer bringing their own one-of-a-kind style and creative background to the table. We experienced mostly highs but we each face our fair share of challenges, with plenty of drama and laughs to keep things exciting.”

Rita, 42

Rita, 42 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

Rita is a Visual Merchandising Consultant from Lancaster. She said: “My main motivation was my love for interior design and the power it has in transforming people’s lives. Also, to prove to myself and other woman that we can change our careers at any time even in our 40’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved the show anyway as I was a big fan of it and my dream was that one day I would take part in it.”

Victoria, 31

Victoria, 31 - Interior Design Masters | BBC

31-year-old Victoria from Glasgow is a Project Director. Speaking about the show, she said: “I’ve always had an artistic flair, or as my parents would say, I’ve always been the ‘arty farty’ one of the family. Having tried my hand at most arts and crafts over the years I have a passion for creating beautiful items.

“When I was afforded the opportunity to create beautiful spaces in both my own home, as well as commercial developments for the Asset Management company I work for, I feel like I found my true passion in Interior Design.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.