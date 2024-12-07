This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Make sure you are paying attention during I’m a Celebrity 🕷

The public will crown a new King or Queen of the Jungle tonight.

Fans have a range of options for how to back their favourites.

Three celebs are going head-to-head to win the ITV show.

The winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here for 2024 will soon be revealed. Fans will have the deciding say as they get to vote for their favourite.

With 24 hours before the next winner is crowned, the vote is now open. Make sure you don’t let these precious hours go to waste - as the top three have now been confirmed.

ITV has confirmed the start time for the I’m a Celebrity final in 2024. It comes after the semi-final was moved due to the return of You Bet! after more than 27 years away.

When will voting open for I’m a Celebrity final?

Ant and Dec announced that the vote is now open - as of Saturday December 7 - for the final. You can already pick your choice for king or queen of the jungle ahead of the final on Sunday December 8.

So make sure you are paying close attention during the show. You don’t want to miss out on your chance to have a say on the result of I’m a Celeb.

When does voting close?

Ant and Dec will announce when the vote has closed during Sunday night’s episode. They will give audiences a heads up prior to the closing time, but make sure you are paying attention.

Any votes cast when the voting is closed will not be counted - but could still cost you, depending on how you choose to cast your vote.

How many votes will you get?

If you are planning to vote by the I’m a Celebrity app, you will get five votes max. So you will have to pick them wisely.

To download the app, simply go to the App Store or Google Play - depending on the device you own. It is free to download, but data charges may apply according to ITV.

Who is your pick to win I’m a Celebrity 2024? Let me know by emailing me your thoughts: [email protected].