What an advantage to have on I’m a Celebrity 🕷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celeb stars battled it out for a golden ticket.

It gives them a free pass to the celebrity cyclone.

And they will be immune from elimination for two nights.

One I’m a Celebrity star has won a free pass to the iconic celebrity cyclone after a brutal gauntlet of trials. It means they are safe from the next two public votes as well.

The campmates competed to win the golden ticket across two episodes. In Wednesday’s (December 4) episode the celebs were split into two groups of four, with two stars from each group making it into the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (December 5) night, the four celebrities made yet another trip to the Arcade of Agony for a chance to win the golden ticket. It gives them immunity for two days - and guarantees a place in Saturday’s (December 7) iconic trial.

The huge advantage has the potential to shake-up the beloved reality show as the chances of being eliminated have just gone up for the rest of the camp. But who won the prize?

ITV I’m A Celebrity

Which celebrity won the golden ticket?

After the two day challenge, Oti Mabuse. won the golden ticket and the immunity that comes with it. It means they are safe until the Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the challenge?

The celebs were split into two groups and first had to take on the Arcade of Agony, with two star from each group going through to the next round. Coleen and Danny were joned by Maura and Oti for a second trip to the Arcade of Agony on Thursday.

For the first round, one group of celebs took on a Bush Tucker twist on a claw machine. While the second batch of four stars tried their hand at a grim version of gumball.

The four celebs who made it to the second round faced yet another trip to the Arcade of Agony on Thursday night. They took on a game of battle blox to win the immunity.

How was the winner of the golden ticket decided?

The four celebrities who made it to the second trip to the Arcade of Agony were all in with a chance of winning immunity. It was decided by the star who successfully completed their battle blox first and hit the golden buzzer.

What do you think of this year’s I’m a Celebrity cast - is it one of the best? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].