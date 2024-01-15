Olympian Greg Rutherford has shared his shock at making it to the Blackpool week of Strictly Come Dancing as he embarks on his Dancing On Ice journey.

Former British track and field athlete Greg Rurtherford has said that he is enjoying training for Dancing On Ice more than he enjoyed Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old was a contestant on the BBC One dance programme in 2016 and is starring in the latest series of the ITV1 skating show, which returned on Sunday night.

Comparing his experiences, Greg said: “I was really crap at Strictly.

“So that’s the big thing.

“It’s amazing how much more you enjoy something when you feel a bit better at doing it…

“This feels more like a sport to me than Strictly ever did.

“And obviously, I’d never danced a step in my life before I went on to Strictly and it showed.

“And I think people maybe just felt sorry for me, and how I lasted til Blackpool I have no idea.

“But with this, I love every aspect of it.

“Everything about it feels more physical in the way that I understand – if that makes sense.

“I feel more in control of my body even though we’re on ice.”

Greg Rutherford MBE attends the "Dancing On Ice" photocall on January 10, 2024. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The former Olympian added: “This is probably more difficult from the point of view of the risk, the danger and everything else, but I can put my mind to it as I did with sport.

“Because this is sport basically and that for me sits so much better within my mind, my body.”

The former athlete went on: “It works a lot better for me, I feel much more comfortable doing it and I’m just enjoying it more.

“And that’s the big thing. Obviously Strictly is a great show as well but I enjoy this more.

“And I think, for me, I’ve not danced a step again since I finished that show.

“This one – I think I’ll skate for the rest of my life because I love it that much.”

Olympic gold medalist Greg appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and, partnered with Australian professional dancer Natalie Lowe, finished in sixth place.

The father of three is now partnered with Canadian paired ice skater Vanessa James on Dancing On Ice and will be surely hoping to go even further.