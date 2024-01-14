A new show takes a look at some of the country's biggest superfans, two of whome hail from Lancashire.

We all have our favourites, bands, films, football teams, even childhood toys, but what happens when our interest in them becomes more of an obsession?

A new show by Shots.TV called 'explores just that as the makers meet up with various superfans from across the country.

Called 'Superfans: When interests become obsessions', the show information reads: "You’re about to meet some fascinating people who have been absolutely enveloped by their passions, who hang on every word and devour every release. "They’re not anoraks, they’re superfans!"

The 24 minute long episode speaks to five different superfans including Star Wars fanataics Andy and Samantha Hornby from Portsmouth, Leeds man Adam Marshall who collects Funko Pops and Lynne Buddin from Sunderland who is a pocket dragon superfan.

Ricky Stephenson, 63 from Longon has seen Elton John in concert an impressive 233 times. He is pictured in his Elton John themed music room at home.

One superfan you meet on the show is 63-year-old Ricky Stephensen from Longton who claims to be the biggest Elton John fan to exist.

Ricky, who runs a forklift and plant machinery training company alongside his wife Rae, has been an Elton fan since he was 10 years old and has now seen the singer 233 turns as well as owning every single, album, record, cassette and book that Elton John has ever released.

Ricky has travelled all around the world to see Elton throughout his career, with his first ever concert being at Preston’s Guild Hall in 1979, and most recently he attend Elton’s last live show at Glastonbury in June.

Ricky, who also shares Elton's birthday, told the Lancashire Post: "I just love his music, his personality – he can be a bit of a diva at times, we all know that, but he's only human – he’s just great entertainment, for me anyway!"

Barbie superfan Clare Rawling from Blackpool.

Another Lancashire local who features in the show is 40-year-old Barbie superfan Clare Rawling from Blackpool.

Clare, who runs The Film Poster Store, rediscovered a childhood love for Barbie in lockdown and now owns around 70 Barbies plus accessories. The businesswoman, who makes online films using the Barbies told the Blackpool Gazette: "The feedback I have had has been amazing and I just enjoy doing it."