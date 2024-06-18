Green Day UK Tour: what could the punk icons play at their first show in Manchester, are there still tickets?
- Legendary 90s punk act Green Day start their tour of the United Kingdom this week as part of their “Saviors” world tour
- The band arrive in Manchester before performing a headline slot at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival
- But what could Green Day perform on the first night of their tour, and are tickets still available to see them?
Hallowed punk outfit Green Day seems to be dusting off some of their old songs ahead of the UK tour this week.
The group arrive on our shores for their first show at the Emirates Old Trafford on June 21 2024, before being whisked away down south for their headline performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, before drying their feet and returning to the mainland with performances in Glasgow and Wembley Stadium in London.
The tour is part of a double celebration for Billie Joe Armstong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of what is considered their breakthrough work, “Dookie,” which propelled them into the limelight with songs such as “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around” and “Welcome to Paradise.”
This year also happens to be the 20th anniversary of their “comeback” album, “American Idiot,” which saw the punk outfit undertake a renaissance, earning strong reviews for the album and’s social issues it addressed, all the while becoming a concept album regarding the fraught nature of war.
A very different set of lyrics and themes compared to “Dookie” and its tales of teenage alienation, boredom and sitting on the couch “but nothing’s on.”
But what could Green Day perform at their first tour stop in Manchester this week, and are there still tickets to see the group, owing that their tour dates have kind of snuck up on us a little?
Where are Green Day touring in the United Kingdom?
Alongside their headline performance at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival, Green Day are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:
- June 21 2024: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- June 23 2024: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight
- June 25 2024: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
- June 29 2024: Wembley Stadium, London
What could Green Day perform at their first UK show on the “Saviors” tour?
Given that the “Saviors” tour has been taking place across Europe before their arrival in Manchester later this week, I’d happily wager some money on the following songs to be performed during their tour of the UK (credit: Setlist.FM)
- The American Dream Is Killing Me
Dookie
- Burnout
- Having a Blast
- Chump
- Longview
- Welcome to Paradise
- Pulling Teeth
- Basket Case
- She
- Sassafras Roots
- When I Come Around
- Coming Clean
- Emenius Sleepus
- In the End
- F.O.D.
- All by Myself (Orchestral version)
- Know Your Enemy (with fan on stage)
- Look Ma, No Brains!
- One Eyed Bastard
- Hitchin' a Ride
- Dilemma
- Brain Stew (with Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" snippet)
American Idiot
- American Idiot
- Jesus of Suburbia
- Holiday
- Boulevard of Broken Dreams
- Are We the Waiting
- St. Jimmy
- Give Me Novacaine
- She's a Rebel
- Extraordinary Girl
- Letterbomb
- Wake Me Up When September Ends
- Homecoming
- Whatsername
- Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
Are any tickets left to see Green Day on their UK tour?
Ticketmaster advises there are still some tickets to see Green Day on their “Saviors” UK tour and day tickets to perform at the 2024 Isle of Wight Festival. To book for any of their shows or look at hospitality packages visit Ticketmaster UK for more details.
