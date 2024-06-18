Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black Stone Cherry has announced a UK arena tour for November 2024

The Kentucky group are set to perform dates in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Manchester

The tour announcement comes after the band performed earlier this month at Download Festival 2024

Kentucky’s finest Black Stone Cherry is set to return to the UK this November.

The rock group, who just finished performing at this year’s (muddy) Download Festival 2024, are set to perform five dates so far across the United Kingdom, with dates in Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and finishing their arena tour at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on November 23 2024.

Speaking about the UK arena tour in the statement announcing the dates, Black Stone Cherry revealed that a simple one-off date at Download Festival wasn’t nearly enough for the band: “It’s like this…we simply miss y’all too much!”

“So, while sitting around sippin' our BSC bourbon, we decided we needed to come back and end 2024 in a big way with our Cherry Heads across the UK! We are thrilled to be coming back with an arena tour that is guaranteed to kick that a** and we’re excited to bring our friends Skillet and Ayron Jones with us!”

“If you book it, they will come! So come and rock with us this November! We love you and cannot wait to see your faces again!”

Where is Black Stone Cherry touring in the United Kingdom in 2024?

Chris Robertson and Jon Lawhon of the American rock band Black Stone Cherry. The group have announced a series of arena tour dates in the United Kingdom for November 2024 (photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Black Stone Cherry’s UK arena tour in November 2024 is set to take place at the following locations on the following dates.

November 17 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

November 18 2024: BP Pule Live, Birmingham

November 20 2024: OBO Hydro, Glasgow

November 22 2024: AO Arena, Manchester

November 23 2024: OVO Arena Wembley, London

Where and when can I get tickets to see Black Stone Cherry on their UK arena tour?

Presale access

Those fortunate enough to be using O2 Priority or have access to either Live Nation or Black Stone Cherry presale access will be available to purchase tickets as of right now, by following the appropriate links provided during presale access until 9am on June 19 2024.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for those who don’t have access to presale tickets commences on June 19 2024 from 10am through Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

What did Black Stone Cherry perform during their set at Download Festival 2024?

On what has been described as a muddy Download Festival 2024, Black Stone Cherry performed the following songs during their set on June 14 2024 (Credit: Setlist.FM)

Me and Mary Jane Burnin' Again When the Pain Comes Like I Roll Cheaper to Drink Alone (including Drum Solo) Soulcreek In My Blood Out of Pocket White Trash Millionaire Blame It on the Boom Boom Lonely Train