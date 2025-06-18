Double Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae will join music legend Stevie Wonder for the opening night of next month’s Lytham Festival 2025.

The Leeds-born star – a double MOBO Award winner and three-times BRIT Award nominee – will open the North West’s biggest music festival, headlined by Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morrissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds, on Thursday July 3.

The Leeds-born star – a double MOBO Award winner and three-times BRIT Award nominee – will open Lytham Festival on Thursday July 3 | Lytham Festival

Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled Number One debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits Put Your Records On and Like A Star.

Over the course of her career, she has released four critically acclaimed studio albums – Corinne Bailey Rae, The Sea, The Heart Speaks in Whispers and Black Rainbows – and has been nominated for multiple awards.

Bailey Rae has performed to sold out crowds around the world and continues to be one of the UK’s most respected and revered musical exports.

All-star line-up

Opening night headliner Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music. To date he has amassed 49 Top 40 singles, 32 Number One singles and worldwide sales of more than 100 million units.

The legendary Stevie Wonder will headline the opening night at Lytham Festival 2025 | Lytham, Festival

Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, while his iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the USA’s National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.

Friday, July 4 sees seven-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and musician Alanis Morissette headlining with support from US singer-songwriter Liz Phair, multi-GRAMMY Award winners Train and indie pop band Lottery Winners.

The confirmed line-up for next month's Lytham Festival | Lytham Festival

Lytham will then welcome multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake with his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Saturday 5.

Joining Justin will be fellow Grammy Award winner Jess Glynne and Norwegian singer-songwriter Dagny, while up and coming new band CTRL will open the night.

And the closing night of Lytham Festival on Sunday, July 6 will see a double headlining set from global rock icons and Scottish legends Simple Minds and Texas, with support from Liverpudlian indie stars Cast.

All the Lytham Festival headliners (top left clockwise): Stevie Wonder, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Texas, Simple Minds and Justin Timberlake | Getty/submit

There is also set to be a special tribute to The Alarm’s Mike Peters who died in April following a long illness, while legendary music mogul Pete Waterman will kick off the night with his Hitman DJ set.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival 2025 is almost upon us and we can’t wait to return to The Green to welcome the incredible line up we have this year.

“The addition of Corinne Bailey Rae to support the icon that is Stevie Wonder will present a stunning opening to our festival, and we are also making final plans to present a suitable tribute to The Alarm following the sad death of Mike Peters.”

Lytham Festival 2025 takes place from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6. For tickets and more information, visit www.lythamfestival.com