Gen V viewers have been told exactly what time the next episode is out 🦸‍♂️📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gen V’s second season will continue on Prime Video.

The hit superhero series has just a handful of episodes left.

But when can you expect the latest one to come out?

Gen V fans have faced a ‘brutal’ wait for the latest episode after the tragic conclusion last week. The show took two years to return for its second run and it is almost over already.

The Prime Video series was rocked by tragedy after one of its stars died before filming began on the latest set of episodes. Find out more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers declared they ‘can’t wait’ after the latest episode landed on streaming nearly a week ago. Fortunately it is almost time for the next one to arrive.

But when exactly will Gen V continue? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gen V season 2 episode 6 out?

Valorie Curry (Firecracker) in Gen V season 2 | Courtesy of Prime

After two years away, Gen V is finally back but the latest season is almost over. Just three episodes are left, including this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boys spin-off will be back on Wednesday (October 8). The sixth episode is due to come out in just over 24 hours time.

The show is expected to have eight episodes in total in season two, the same as its first series. Its parent show also ran for the same length in each of its four series so far.

Prime Video is very regular when it comes to the release time for its original shows and movies. The streaming giant actually has a pretty favourable schedule for viewers in the UK or Europe.

Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher) | Jasper Savage/Prime

Gen V’s latest episode will come out at 8am British time on October 8, which is 9am CEST for those across the Channel. Back in its native America, the show will release at 3am ET/ 12am PT and will be waiting when viewers wake-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect similar timings for all of the other episodes, unless otherwise specified.

Who is in the cast of Gen V season 2?

The show will be back with the vast majority of its major cast, but there is one tragic absence. Chance Perdomo is not in the second season, after he died before filming took place.

Main cast

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Recurring

Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin

Stacey McGunnigle as Stacey Ferrera / Student Life Stacey

Julia Knope as Tess Galloway

Stephen Thomas Kalyn as Greg

Jessica Clement as Harper

Wyatt Dorion as Black Hole

Mark De Angelis as Mr. Gold

Guest stars

Alexander Calvert as Rufus McCurdy

Maia Jae Bastidas as Justine Garcia

Nicholas Hamilton as Maverick

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Zach McGowan as Dogknott

Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Kira Guloien as Modesty Monarch

Georgie Murphy as Ally

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Stephen Guarino as Kyle / Rememberer

Tait Fletcher as Vikor

Judith Scott as Pam

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Ryan Hollyman as Ted Riordan

Lisa Ryder as Janet Riordan

Keeya King as Annabeth Moreau

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Other members from The Boys are also expected to appear during the second season of Gen V. Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater is one of the big additions for the new episodes, joining the main cast as Dean Cipher.

The first season saw cameo appearances from Homelander and Billy Butcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Chance Perdomo?

Gen V was rocked by the untimely death of one of its main stars, British actor Chance Perdomo, last year. The star was involved in a motorbike accident, while he was en route for filming on season two.

He died from his injuries sustained in the crash. It caused a major change to the show with his character Andre Anderson being written out and not recast, out of respect for the actor.

What to expect from Gen V season 2?

Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.

A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.