Peacemaker is back for another episode - but season two is almost over 🦸‍♂️📺

Peacemaker is back after last week’s shocking twist.

The DC superhero show will pick-up from the major reveal.

But when can you expect the latest episode?

Peacemaker’s journey through the multi-verse will continue in a matter of hours. The hit superhero show is back on our screens after more than three years away.

James Gunn was on directing duties last week and brought back a star of this summer’s Superman film for a surprise cameo. John Cena continues to lead the cast of the series.

Having first stepped into the distinctive boots of the titular character back in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The wrestler-turned-actor returned for the TV show back in early 2022.

What time is Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 out?

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2 | HBO

They say that good things come to those who wait and that has certainly been the case with Peacemaker. After a more than three year wait, the show is finally back and will be on our screens for the coming weeks and months.

Fans in America get to watch the latest episodes on Thursdays, including today (October 2). However, audiences in the UK and Europe face a wait of an extra day as it doesn’t release until Fridays (including October 3.

The reason for the difference in release dates is because of those pesky time zones. Peacemaker will premiere at 9pm ET in America on Thursday nights, which is 2am in the UK and 3am in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker season 2?

John Cena is back once again as the titular character of Peacemaker. He is also joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two.

New additions include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

John Cena - Chris Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks - Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma - Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee - John Economos

Robert Patrick - August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr. (series 2)

Michael Rooker - Red St. Wild (series 2)

Sol Rodriguez - Sasha Bordeaux (series 2)

Tim Meadows - Langston Fleury (series 2)

David Denman (series 2)

Guest stars

The show has brought back some famous faces from previous DC movies, including this summer’s Superman movie. Nicholas Hoult made a surprise appearance last week, resuming his role as Lex Luther.

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord

Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern

Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya Adebayo

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

How to watch Peacemaker season 2?

The show will be out on HBO Max in America, however, the streaming service has not yet arrived in the UK. For British fans, you can watch it on NOW TV/ Sky Max.

In a preview for the season, Sky’s synopsis reads: “Season two of Peacemaker follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.”

When is the next episode of Peacemaker out?

The DC TV show has almost reached the end of its second season, if you can believe it. It is due to have eight episodes in total.

Peacemaker comes out on Thursdays in the US and Fridays in the UK. The series two finale is due to arrive on October 9/10.

The first season also had eight episodes and was released weekly back in early 2022. There has been no word on if a third season is expected.

