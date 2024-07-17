Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s time to kick off your Sunday shoes and dance as a fabulous feel-good production of Footloose the Musical heads to Blackpool from today!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critically acclaimed local company ENSEMBLE Theatre returns to The Grand with this exciting new production of Footloose the Musical from Wednesday July 17 to Saturday, July 20 following their smash-hit shows The Addams Family, The Sound of Music and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

What is the show about?

This exhilarating stage show is based on the iconic 1984 film Footloose starring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and Sarah Jessica Parker, which became a box office hit and a cultural phenomenon throughout the 1980s and 90s due to its electrifying dance scenes and unforgettable soundtrack that included hits like Holding Out For A Hero, Let’;s Hear It For The Boy and Footloose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

It tells the heartwarming story of music-mad teenager Ren McCormack who moves from Chicago to a small rural town where he discovers that dancing and rock music are banned.

The town’s strict rules are enforced by the town’s Reverend Shaw Moore, who is still grieving the loss of his son in a car accident which he believes was caused by young people’s reckless behaviour.

Ren soon falls for the preacher’s daughter Ariel, and goes on to shake up the town and break every single rule as he just loves to party and dancE.

Ren’s rebellious spirit and dynamic drive also inspires his school classmates to challenge the oppressive ban and embrace the joy of dance. Let’s Hear it For the Boy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ENSEMBLE Theatre presents this amateur production of Footloose by arrangement with Concord Theatrical Ltd.

When is it on in Blackpool?

Footloose the Musical from Ensemble Theatre Company is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday 17 July to Saturday 20 July with evening and matinee performances.

Are tickets still available?

Yes! Tickets start from £20.50 but a family ticket, group rates and 1894 Club concessions are also available.

You can book online here or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

Who are Ensemble?

ENSEMBLE is Blackpool based musical theatre company which shines a light on the resorts talent, helps make a huge difference to people’s ambitions and brings top quality shows to town.

ENSEMBLE Theatre will also be back at The Grand in August with their “delicious” production of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory!

Tickets are also available for this here.