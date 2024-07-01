Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Say hello to Summer with the new array of shows coming to Lancashire this month…

Across July a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this July to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

July 5: Alfie Boe with ‘Symphonic Songbook’ – Following the success of his most recent album of the same name, this tour is seasoned performer Alfie’s own homage to rock, 5 extra dates added due to sheer demand. Tickets start from £40.25.

July 13: Jason Manford & Friends – Following the success of 2019’s comedy festival debut, Jason Manford is returning once again to host an evening of first-rate comedy with a lineup including, Dara O’Briain, Paul Sinha and Kiri Pritchard-McLean. Tickets £40.25.

July 14: The Capricorn Ladies Choir with their 40th Anniversary Concert– Comprising amateur singers from all over the Fylde coast and also featuring the Blackpool Male Voice Choir, Coasters Choir, Thorn Cleveleys Brass Band, Jane Wilkinson Soprano and Lytham St Anne’s Shanty Crew, the evening will be a huge celebration of local talent set in the iconic Winter Gardens Spanish Room. Tickets £10.

July 15 – 20: Sister Act – Directly from The West End, this award-winning musical continues to sell out shows some 31 years after the original film release in 1991. TV star Wendi Peters and West End favourite Landi Oshinowo head up this stellar cast. Tickets from £21.

July 23 – 27: &Juliet – From Emmy Award winning Schitt’s Creek writer comes this reimagining of Juliet’s story, without Romeo. Featuring pop classics, this Olivier award-winning show delivers a storm of girl power musicality and high-energy performances in this classic story retold. Tickets from £23.75

Blackpool Grand

July 5: Preston College Dance Annual Show – involves students studying on the BA Dance Performance, Teaching & Choreography and the Diploma in Dance Performance & Teaching courses and showcases a diverse range of styles. Tickets £16.50 (concessions available).

July 7: Science Museum Live on Tour – The thrilling brand new production from London’s world-renowned Science Museum will ignite curiosity, fuel imaginations and inspire everyone in new and exciting ways! Tickets £22. Under 18s £21.

July 8: Young Story Ambassadors Day – Blackpool Grand Theatre’s first ever Storytelling Festival kicks off with a bang as 193 children take part in this creative story making day. Not all Story Ambassadors will appear onstage, but they will all be involved in the creation of the stories shared. Tickets free (max 4 per household).

July 8: Devilled Eggs Grand Storytelling Festival) – Check into the Dakota Guest House for this delightfully quirky comedy from acclaimed theatre makers Black Liver. Every room has a tale to tell, and comedy, music and mystery are resident guests at the most glamorous B&B this side of Blackpool. Tickets £16.50.

July 9 & 10: Tales Retold (Grand Storytelling Festival) – An innovative drama initiative which helps school age children gain new skills and assurance in storytelling, drama, and oracy. This year, 380 local children from six local primary schools are making captivating new stories inspired by Onjali Q. Raúf’s The Boy at The Back of The Class. Tickets FREE.

July 10: Pram Talk (Grand Storytelling Festival) – Premiere of the witty and compelling new by Rosanna Jahangard about Bronte, a misfit new mum trying to find herself in her new world of babies and parenthood while everyone around her just seems to have it together. Tickets £5.

July 11: Dreamboys – A two hour explosive, immersive, and seductive dance show starring boys with sculpted physiques and an intoxicating blend of dance, chart-topping music and audience participation. Tickets from £30.50. 18+

July 11: Friends’ Funny Girls Summer Show & Buffet – A fabulous fundraising event hosted by Friends of The Grand members and offering exclusive use of the balcony at Funny Girls with private seating, buffet, bar and the Fun Friends’ Raffle. Tickets £15.

July 12: Theatre Heritage Tour Backstage Secrets – Discover the backstage workings of the theatre in this 90-minute tour including the Stalls, Dress Circle, Walkway, Royal Box, Stage Door, Fly Floor, Gallery, Dressing Rooms, Matcham Court and the Stage. Tickets £20.

July 13: The Lancashire Hotpots: Non-Stop Saturday Night –. Bernard and the boys are back to give you a fun-filled evening packed with silly songs and the humour that that made the Hotpots famous throughout the land. Last few Tickets £23.50. 12+.

July 14: The Upbeat Beatles – Twist and Shout in this sensational show which takes you through the Fab Four’s history, including a fascinating narrative and full multi-media presentation. Tickets £33.

July 17- July 20: Footloose – With two smash-hit Hollywood movies made from this toe-tapping story and featuring hit songs, this sensational new production from Ensemble Theatre promises to be the ultimate feel-good musical. Tickets from £20.50.

July 21: Time to Dance by Rarity School of Dance – The renowned dance school celebrates its 11th award-winning year. Featuring Ballet, Tap, Freestyle, Acro, Jazz and Contemporary modern, there is something for every dance fan! Tickets from £22.70.

July 27: The Real Ken Dodd - The Man I Loved – This exclusive feature documentary film reveals for the very first time the private man behind Britain’s greatest comic genius. Not yet broadcast and produced over four years with full access from Ken’s widow Lady Dodd, it takes an in-depth look into Doddy’s private world Tickets £15. 6+.

July 30-Aug 1 Carrie The Musical – Fylde Coast Youth Theatre bring the reworked and re-imagined stage version of Stephen King’s terrifying tale to The Grand. Tickets £16. 12+.

July 31-Aug 3: The Haunting of Blaine Manor – Joe O’Byrne’s gripping Gothic horror tells the thrilling tale of renowned American parapsychologist Dr Roy Earle who is famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums. Tickets £21.50. 12+.

Chorley Theatre

July 5-6: evolve Live with 2 short plays – Since January 2024 ‘evolve’ have been working with two groups on an acting programme which culminates in a performance of two one-act plays in the same evening, providing unique thought-provoking theatre. Tickets £5

July 10-July 13: Chorley Youth Theatre with Moana – A 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage for all the family. Tickets £10 adults, £8 child

July 13-14: evolve Live with Our Town – Since April 2024 ‘evolve’ have been delivering an acting programme which culminates in an abridged version of Thornton Wilder’s acclaimed 1930 Broadway show ‘Our Town’. Tickets £5

July 31-Aug 3: Cabin Fever – A one-act play about an old-school comedian named Billy, presented by CADOS. Tickets £8

Lancaster Grand Theatre

July 4: Richard Herring with Can I Have My Ball Back? – In his much-anticipated return to stand-up after six years, Richard talks bollocks and answers the question on everyone's lips: Is a severed gonad in a jar a fitting prize to bring in for Taskmaster? Tickets £20

July 5: Luke Combs UK – The World’s leading tribute to the Grammy-nominated country megastar Luke Combs! Tickets SOLD OUT

July 6 & July 24: Theatre Tour – Take a guided tour of the third oldest continually operating theatre in England. Tickets £5

July 6: Thank ABBA for the Music – A tribute show which celebrates the global pop phenomenon’s legendary Eurovision Song Contest performance with a special 50th Anniversary live concert. Tickets £23.50

July 7: Stagecoach Theatre School’s 25 anniversary show – a special celebratory performance full of Musical Theatre highlights from over the years. Tickets £14

July 11: Girls Night Out – As seen on the BBC, brace yourself for this award winning smash hit GIRLS NIGHT OUT with Flat and the Curves, the comedy girl band that’s leaving a trail of sequins across the UK in 202.! Tickets from £23

July 12: Hometown Glory – Natalie Black is the ultimate tribute to Adele, setting the tribute industry alight with her stunning replica show that she has been been performing around the world since 2011. Tickets £22 (concessions available)

July 13-14: Dance Euphoria – Experience a night of uplifting dances performed by the talented students from Dance Design Academy in their annual show. Tickets £12.

July 19: The Big Grand Comedy Show – Lancaster’s biggest and best comedy show is here for our summer spectacular. Join MC Tony Vino as he introduces four of the most celebrated names in UK comedy: Patrick Monahan, Stephen Bailey, Archie Kelly and Rob Deering. Tickets £15

July 21: Sarah-Louise’s Stage Stars – Join the students of Sarah-Louise's Stage Stars and Creations Dance Academy remembering the first 5 years of our Stage Stars through the art of performance. Tickets £11

July 26: What’s Love Got To Do With It – A tribute to Tina Turner, celebrating her 60-year career, performed by an all-live band. Tickets from £20

July 31: Ireland the Show – Join an all-star Irish cast of highly talented singers and performers accompanied by the Keltic Storm band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers for a journey through the decades of a globally loved culture. Tickets £26.

Notable shows from across East Lancs

July 3: The Don Banks Afternoon Variety Show at the Darwen Library Theatre – A journey full of uplifting songs, stories and laughter, celebrating the 21st year of what has now become a permanent fixture on the Darwen entertainment calendar.Tickets from £4.50