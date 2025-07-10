Dexter: Resurrection cast: who is in Paramount Plus show and which actors are new?
- Dexter Morgan is back once again.
- The iconic serial killer returns for a brand new show on Paramount Plus.
- But who else is in the cast?
You didn’t think you’d seen the last of Dexter did you? Despite how New Blood ended, the iconic serial killer is back on TV for a new season.
Dexter: Resurrection is set to premiere on Paramount Plus this Friday (July 11) with a double helping. The season will continue to be released weekly on the streaming service.
Michael C. Hall is back for another season of the show - which serves as a sequel to the original Dexter show from the 2000s and 2010s. The latest incarnation will take him to New York City as he hunts for his son Harrison, while an old face from Miami is hot on their trail.
Who is in the cast of Dexter: Resurrection?
The actors who will appear in the show have been confirmed - and there are plenty of returning faces. Michael C. Hall returns obviously, to play the titular character, while Jack Alcott is back as Harrison Morgan in the Paramount Plus show.
James Remar returns once again as Harry Morgan with David Zayas back as Angel Batista from the original show. John Lithgow is back as Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Killer and Jimmy Smits plays as Miguel Prado once again.
There are plenty of new faces like Peter Dinklage, Krysten Ritter and Uma Thurman. It is quite the line-up.
Main cast
- Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
- Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater
- David Zayas as Angel Batista
- Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan
- James Remar as Harry Morgan
- Uma Thurman as Charley
- Ntare Mwine as Blessing Kamara
- Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace
- Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva
- Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera
Recurring
- Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre / Lady Vengeance
- Steve Schirripa as Vinny
- David Magidoff as Teddy Reed
Guest
- Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell / The Tattoo Collector
- Eric Stonestreet as Al / Rapunzel
- John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Killer
- David Dastmalchian as Gareth / The Gemini Killer
- Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado
- Marc Menchaca as Red
- Reese Antoinette as Joy
- Erik King as James Doakes
When does Dexter: Resurrection release?
The show will not be dropping all at once like other streaming shows - with Paramount Plus preferring a weekly schedule for its series. Dexter: Resurrection will start with a double-episode premiere on July 11 and will release episodes every Friday.
It is due to have 10 episodes in total - with the finale pencilled in for September 5. So it is set to be hot Dexter summer after all.
