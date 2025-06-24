MobLand will be back as Paramount Plus finally confirms series two 😍

MobLand will be back for a second series.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the show.

It has been called a ‘resounding triumph’ by Paramount Plus.

After weeks of waiting MobLand fans have finally been delivered the news they all wanted to hear - the show will be back for a second series. Paramount Plus has renewed the show with bosses calling it a “resounding triumph”.

The crime drama premiered all the way back on March 30 and released new episodes weekly until June 1. The dramatic season finale left viewers demanding more - and the call has now been answered.

MobLand boasts an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. It has been a hit in the UK as well as internationally, according to the streaming service.

MobLand renewed for series 2

MobLand has been renewed for series 2 | Paramount+

TV Zone UK reports that Paramount Plus has finally made a decision on the future of MobLand - and it is the one fans wanted to hear. It has been renewed for a second season.

Paramount's Chris McCarthy said: "With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen.

“We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK."

The show is available to watch exclusively via Paramount Plus with 10 episodes out right now.

When will MobLand series 2 be out?

The show has only just been greenlight for a second season, so you may have a bit of a wait for fresh episodes. A timeline has yet to be announced, so keep your eyes peeled in the future for further updates.

Streaming shows can take a while to return - looking at you Stranger Things. However looking at Paramount Plus’ other shows does offer some hope that it won’t be left hanging for too long.

Mayor of Kingstown, for example, returned for its second series just over a year after its first one ended - and the third season also followed suit. Lioness ended its series one in September 2023 and returned in October 2024.

