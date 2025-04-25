Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother has crowned its winner for 2025 - full spoilers below.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother has been crowned for 2025.

For the final time in Series 24 - the public has decided.

But who won CBB this year?

After weeks of ups and downs, twists and turns, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother has been crowned for 2025. It comes nearly three weeks after 13 stars first entered the iconic house.

The six finalists were confirmed on Tuesday night (April 22) after the brutal triple eviction. For the final time in series 24, the public had the chance to vote on the outcome - only this time it was to pick the winner.

Before the results were announced a clear favourite had emerged after the last shift in odds. But would they actually manage to go all the way?

Voting took place throughout the final, while viewers were also reminded that Late & Live has also returned.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Jack P Shepherd, Donna Preston, Danny Beard and Chesney Hawkes are in the final of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. | ITV

The night started with six finalists, but only one could be crowned winner. But who would it be out of: Chris Hughes, Chesney Hawkes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, Jack P. Shepherd and JoJo Siwa?

The views have spoken and the winner was: Jack P. Shepherd.

What order did the CBB finalists finish in?

Throughout the night, the ITV vote opened and closed as the six stars were slowly whittled down until finally the winner was announced. The results on the night were as follows:

Sixth Place - Chris Hughes

Fifth Place - Chesney Hawkes

Fourth Place - Donna Preston

Three Place - JoJo Siwa

Two Place - Danny Beard

One Place - Jack P. Shepherd

What happened in the Celebrity Big Brother final?

Before the first result of the final was announced and the sixth placed celebrity was revealed, it was time to take a trip back and catch-up with the goings-on in the house.

The housemates sat down for a meal and ended up enjoying themselves with another party. There were plenty of heart-warming moments as they took turns to do knee slides before all going into the diary room together.

JoJo and Chris spoke about their friendship and how it had touched them both. After the evictions - but while the votes were being totted up - the evicted stars sat down with AJ and Will for a chat about their time in the house.

