Five stars were at risk of going home on Celebrity Big Brother - but who was evicted on Triple Tuesday? 👁

Three housemates have been evicted on Celebrity Big Brother.

It comes after the latest public vote.

But which stars left the ITV show tonight?

A brutal public vote saw three more celebrities evicted from the Big Brother house. The ITV show held savage face-to-face nominations last night and the public have now decided who will leave.

Viewers have just a few more days of the show before the 2025 winner is crowned. It comes as a new favourite has emerged after the latest shift in the odds.

Celebrity Big Brother held an incredible triple eviction today (April 22). But who has left the house?

Who was up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

Three out of the five nominated housemates will leave the Celebrity Big Brother house during the 'Triple Tuesday' live eviction. | ITV

It was a night of drama in the Big Brother house on Easter Monday (April 21) as five stars ended up nominated for eviction. Unlike previous nominations, the housemates didn’t cast their votes in the diary room and instead had to do it face-to-face - maximising the tension.

Initially the five stars at risk of going home were: JoJo, Chris, Ella, Patsy and Angellica. But in a massive twist, JoJo found a golden egg and picked Danny to take her place instead.

It meant that the housemates up for eviction today were:

Angellica Bell

Chris Hughes

Danny Beard

Ella Rae Wise

Patsy Palmer

Who was evicted from Big Brother today?

So far, the ITV show has just sent one celebrity home each time at an eviction. But as we draw closer to the live final on Friday (April 25), the stakes have been upped dramatically.

It was a triple eviction - meaning that out of the five celebs nominated, only two were safe at the end of the live episode. The three stars who have been evicted are:

Angellica Bell

Ella Rae Wise

Patsy Palmer

What else happened in Celebrity Big Brother?

The episode followed the fallout from the face-to-face nominations the previous day. Angellica, who was nominated by Donna because of her energy in the morning, was up early and banged pans in the bedroom.

Danny continued to vent after the twist yesterday saw him suddenly up for eviction after JoJo found the golden egg. He discussed his frustrations with Chesney in the kitchen first thing.

JoJo was tasked with a secret mission - Big Brother’s British citizenship test - and had to “learn as much about British culture and traditions” from her fellow housemates. However the rest of the house was tasked with “feeding her misinformation about all things British” for their secret mission.

Donna successfully convinced JoJo that in Yorkshire they used to put eel gunk on a newborn baby. But have switched it to Yorkshire Puddings.

She also was tricked with a range of other facts - however she did manage to get that the Queen liked corgis and not sausage dogs. The housemates won their secret challenge and they all got a British themed party.

Later Angellica opened up about her feelings to JoJo and confessed: “They aren’t my people.” She also said that Donna “hasn’t spoken to me today” following her pan stunt in the morning.

