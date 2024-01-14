Blackpool legend Lionel Vinyl is back for another year of music and dancing.

Groover and former bar owner Lionel Vinyl has announced his DJ residency at a popular Blackpool bar is continuining for yet another year. The former Radio Wave DJ, real name Norry Ashcroft, is renowned in Blackpool for his grooviness and in the past his iconic Lionel’s Bar on Clifton Street was at the heart of the town's nightlife.

Although Lionel's Bar has since closed down, in recent years, the disco king has continued entertaining people up and down the country - even performing at the weddings of stars such as Shane Ritchie and Kerry Katona.

For the past three years, Lionel has had a resident DJ slot at a Blackpool bar and fans of disco will be pleased to hear that this year is no exception.

Where and when can you catch Lionel's performances?

Lionel is continuing his DJ residency at the Little Black Pug Bar, located at 13 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LB, which he first started doing in 2021.

'Lionels Decades Party" will be on every Friday night throughout January, starting from 7:30pm.

Set in a former catholic school dating back to 1888, the Litle Black Pug Bar serves over 300 spirits, specialises in free live entertainment and is dog and family-friendly.

What can you expect from Lionel's residency?

In his own words, Lionels Decades Party is "THE BEST PARTY IN TOWN" and features a setlist full of disco classics.

How to get tickets