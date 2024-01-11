Legendary Lancashire racer Carl Fogarty stars in new documentary about his life and the biking world
Seven times motorcycle racing world champion and TV’s ‘King of the Jungle’ Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty MBE is the star of new docu-reality series.
and live on Freeview channel 276
What is the show?
Called 'Bike Club', the 13-part series featuring bite-sized episodes that last 10-15-minutes each, sees the iconic British motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, 58, and his wife Michaela open the door to their family home in Blackburn, Lancashire.
Film-maker Mat E Smith explained: “Bike Club lifts the lid on the UK’s coolest counterculture without relying on the posing and posturing usually associated with the scene.
“While I travel the UK under the premise of fixing up my own bike, biking royalty Carl and for the first time on-screen, his wife Michaela, share what life is like after surviving one of the most dangerous sports in the world.”
The first series sees Foggy sharing with viewers his prized motorbike collection, which includes a fun three wheeled tuk-tuk and his first ever motorcycle given for his 10th birthday that was recently restored by the British Motorcycle Museum.
Bike Club series one also sees the father of two take to the beer pumps at his local pub pulling a pint of his own locally made ‘Foggy Gold’ ale, whilst in one of the episodes, Foggy fondly recounts how he was brought up around motorbikes thanks to his dad George, who’s now in his eighties, and road raced at the Isle of Man TT in the 1970s.
Where and when does it air?
Series one of the show streams exclusively on new freemium platform MeeTV. The pilot episode is out now, and one new episode of Bike Club will stream every week.
Who has produced the show?
The show is one of the first productions by MeeTV, a new and free indie streaming platform showcasing emerging and curated talent.
What has been said about Foggy's involvement?
Foggy’s wife Michaela confessed: “I wasn’t sure about opening up our lives at first but this is exactly how our lives are and I'm really proud of that,”
Carl then added: “The result of Bike Club is that you see me and Michaela as we are with each other every day - bickering and bantering. Welcome to the mad world of the ‘Foggy’ household!”
Neil Bramwell, Foggy’s manager, said: “Carl and Michaela are usually very private people so when MeeTV asked about filming them, we all had to sit down and think about it.
“Mat captures them perfectly as a couple and shows how they are together and you can see the same with everyone in the series. Capturing people and life today as a document for tomorrow is very clever and the mundane of a normal day is made up of lovely moments. If Mat stopped filming and staged all his shots like most production companies do, he wouldn’t get the light in everyone's life that makes us all want to get out of bed every day."
Does it just focus on Foggy?
The people behind Bike Club say that for the first time ever, thanks to the show, Britain’s 1.3 million registered motorbikers can get a unique retrospective insight into the UK’s dynamic motorcycle culture. Bike Club spotlights key members of the biking fraternity, including Mark Wilsmore, owner of the world-famous Ace Café in North West London, a transport café since 1938 and an iconic hangout for bikers, rockers and petrolheads.
Also in the series, Brazilian pro rider Sabrina Paiuta attempts to get her European race licence and clocks up death-defying speeds on the Brands Hatch motor racing circuit in Kent. Mark Wilsmore, who turned the Ace Café into a British icon, said: “The world of the combustion engine is today at a crossroads and in a hundred years people will look back at Bike Club and the Ace Café and they will recognise the problems and the community, it will still exist. They will know us, the conversations at The Ace, the laughter in garages, workshops, and at the roadside, the shared experiences of riders from all walks of life. Mat has captured the stories, camaraderie and the soul of motorcycling today. He wants everyone to know who’s behind the helmet and jacket, shining a light on the excitement that keeps us together, unveiling and celebrating the bonds that unite our diverse community."