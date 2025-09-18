Black Rabbit stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman 🚨📺

Black Rabbit is Netflix’s latest buzzy crime drama.

Jason Bateman returns to the streamer and joins Jude Law.

But who else is in the cast and when can you watch it?

A star from one of Netflix’s biggest hits is back with a brand new show this week. Jason Bateman returns to the streamer for a new thriller.

Black Rabbit will also feature Hollywood hunk Jude Law, in his latest TV turn. The show follows a pair of estranged brothers who are reunited, with chaotic results.

But when can you tune in and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Black Rabbit out on Netflix and what time?

Jason Bateman (L) and Jude Law (R) in Black Rabbit | Netflix

The show is set to debut on Thursday, September 17. All of the episodes will be available at once on the streaming platform.

Black Rabbit will be streaming from 8am British time, which is 9am CEST for those in Europe. Across the pond in America it will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT.

